Latto Trolls Ice Spice With Shady Meme Amid Style-Biting Accusations

It's no secret that Latto and Ice Spice don't get along, but recently, the two of them were spotted in the exact same outfit. The outfit in question is a leopard print tank top and pants with lace details, which Latto was first seen wearing in Instagram photos in May of this year. Ice Spice wore it to twerk in a jet in her new music video for "Popa," which she dropped last week.

Of course, this prompted theories that this was intentional on Ice Spice's part. This remains a mystery, but Latto took to her Instagram Story today to seemingly acknowledge it. The "Sunday Service" rapper posted a meme of Princess Jasmine face-to-face with her ugly lookalike. While it's unconfirmed whether or not this was a jab at Ice Spice, fans are convinced.

Latto Appears To React To Ice Spice's Matching Outfit

With that being said, this wouldn't be the first time the two artists clashed over clothing. Last summer, Latto was seen sporting a pleated mini-skirt with a crop top and Von Dutch jacket. Some fans thought it looked like something straight out of the Bronx femcee's closet, and apparently, so did she. At the time, an Ice Spice fan account shared a photo of Latto's look, writing "No identity lmao." Shortly after, Ice Spice posted a Tweet of her own, telling her followers "I h8 a b**ch wit no identity."