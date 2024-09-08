Latto Hit With Twitter Hack That Dissed Nicki Minaj & SZA

Keep your cybersecurity in check, folks...

Latto's social media team must be scrambling right now, because she's currently subjected to a Twitter hack as of last night (Saturday, September 8). Moreover, these posts on the account include some shade towards SZA and Nicki Minaj and leaked personal information. From what we can gather from a lot of these tweets (most of which don't have anything to do with the Atlanta femcee herself), it looks like this is someone trying to get back at their ex-partner, who's a fan of her music. It's all a pretty complicated situation and still a very unclear one, so we'll see if the near future holds any updates.

Furthermore, Latto indicated via her Instagram Story that she was aware of the hack, and is probably trying her best to regain access. This adds to a pretty turbulent but nonetheless successful year for the Trapper of the Year. Between a new album, some combative bar trades with Ice Spice, and a whole lot of fan discussions, there was a lot to take in for 2024. She's handled it all pretty well so far, as evidenced by a recent and hilarious interaction.

Latto Hacked

Latto appeared on 2 Chainz and his son Halo's podcast, where the little one asked a pretty out-of-pocket question. "Um, is it true you got beef with Ice Spice?" "Oh my God, here we go," the 25-year-old responded. "Halo, what in the world?!" his father asked comically. "Let me tell you something, Halo," she elaborated. "I don't got a problem with nobody 'cause beef is a different thing, you feel me? That's a whole different type of conversation. I ain't got no beef with nobody, I don't got a problem with nobody for real. *laughs* I ain't got no problem with nobody for real, for real, it ain't like that."