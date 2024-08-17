Latto Gets Official But Disappointing First Week Sales For "Sugar Honey Iced Tea"

Clark Atlanta University Homecoming Concert Featuring Latto &amp; Quavo
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 18: Rapper Latto performs onstage during 2023 Clark Atlanta University Homecoming Hip Hop concert at Clark Atlanta University Panther Stadium on October 18, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
While the success of Latto's new album isn't solely measured by commercial performance, many fans hoped for a bigger splash.

Latto's new album Sugar Honey Iced Tea has been a big hit for fans, but they are a bit disappointed with the wider music-consuming landscape for not showing the same love. Moreover, the project's official first week sales numbers are here courtesy of HITS Daily Double and Chart Data, pointing to a No. 14 debut on the Billboard 200 chart with 29K in album-equivalent units sold. Some of the Atlanta femcee's rival fanbases already clowned this debut, but it's not far off from what many other rap creatives are selling these days. As such, it's important to note that this is part of a wider conversation around rap's commercial status, not a sole attack or ridicule concerning a specific artist.

Regardless, we doubt that Latto is very pressed about this; in fact, she's probably very grateful for the support and acclaim that she received over the past week or so. After all, she has a headlining tour coming up soon which she's probably gearing up for quite excitedly. Mariah The Scientist and Karrahbooo will join Big Mama for this trek, and it should make for quite the bombastic and entertaining concert series. We'll see what else the Sugar Honey Iced Tea era and rollout holds for 2024.

Latto's First Week Sales For Sugar Honey Iced Tea

Elsewhere, though, Latto caught some heat from female hip-hop fans for her thoughts on the GOAT femcee (who she thinks is Lil Kim). Nicki Minaj fans, including Akbar V, took strong issue with this. "Lil Kim was the Goat ..." Akbar wrote. "her and foxy both had they run and did a lot for us female rappers so did eve, missy elliot , etc but what about when there was a stand still and no label wanted to sign female rappers ? Who came and open the door and had the longest run in history Nicki Minaj ... so let's not say Kim is the Goat of all time because no dck grabbing it's @NICKIMINAJ .....give that damn girl her flowers when it's due yall don't got to fk with each other but keep it a stack."

Meanwhile, Latto had even more to offer fans with Sugar Honey Iced Tea thanks to the bonus track "Chicken Grease." Even though its Billboard performance left many fans disappointed, there are still many tracks to enjoy and give longevity to throughout the year and those that follow. We'll see what her next moves are, and what this new era holds.

