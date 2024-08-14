Latto Adds "Chicken Grease" To Her New Album After A Boatload Of Fan Requests

The song samples T.I.'s classic track "24's".

Latto finally dropped off her third studio album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, this past Friday, August 9. So far, the record has been doing fairly well in terms of sales and reviews are positive for the most part. As it stands, it should move around 27,000 units, which is good enough for a top 20 debut on the Billboard Hot 200. Fans have really been messing with album; however, they were slightly disappointed. When she teased the project with the trailer a little bit ago, there was a snippet that everyone was digging heavily.

It includes a sample of T.I.'s 2003 smash record, "24's". So, when Sugar Honey Iced Tea hit streaming and they saw it wasn't there, fans were quite upset. However, the mob is now subdued because Latto put out the track now known as "Chicken Grease". The song is on the newest version of the album, which is now discs. Now, instead of 17 cuts, there are 22 records. Joining "Chicken Grease" are "Put It On Da Floor", its remix, as well as "Sunday Service" and its additional version. You can check out Latto's spin of this trap classic with the audio link down below.

"Chicken Grease"- Latto

