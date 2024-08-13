Latto's 1st Week Sales Projections For "Sugar Honey Iced Tea" Are Here

BET Experience 2024 Fan Fest
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 29: Rapper Latto performs during BET Experience 2024 Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Latto's new album is off to a hot start.

Latto is expected to move 27K units with her new album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, during its first week of availability. The figure puts her on pace for a top 20 debut on the Billboard 200 chart. Her previous album, 777, peaked at No. 15. The news has fans of Latto thrilled on social media.

"It’s only Tuesday w/ a prediction close to 27k! Definitely changing by the end of the week w/ ‘Chicken Grease’ being added. Ima make sure to keep streaming! Btches been playing with her too much," one fan posted on X (formerly Twitter). Others were less impressed with the sales figure. "All that cockiness these new girls got and can’t even get 100k???? im in confusion," another user wrote.

Latto Celebrates The Release Of "Sugar Honey Iced Tea"

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 10: General view During Latto's "Sugar Honey Iced Tea" Album Release Party on August 10, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Latto dropped Sugar Honey Iced Tea on Friday, featuring collaborations with Young Nudy, Hunxho, Coco Jones, Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara, Mariah the Scientist, Teezo Touchdown, Cardi B, and Flo Milli. “I feel like what I’m doing has not been done before, so let’s start there. [Aesthetically], I’ve been pulling from Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, and Lil’ Kim,” she explained of the album, as caught by VIBE. “[Musically], I’ve been pulling from Kelis, but obviously with a Southern hip-hop twist. They have very feminine energy, but masculine in the sense of confidence. I feel like they was boss bi**hes. It just gave ‘I’m that girl.’ When you hear and see them in that prime era, it gave ‘I’m here to stay.'”

Latto's "Sugar Honey Iced Tea" Is Off To A Good Start

Latto celebrated the release with a party in Atlanta on Saturday night. Guests included Yung Miami, Luh Tyler, Saucy Santana, Mariah The Scientist, and Andrea Kelly. Be on the lookout for further updates on Latto on HotNewHipHop.

