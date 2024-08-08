Latto Drops Stacked Tracklist For New Album "SUGAR HONEY ICED TEA"

Latto got some heavy hitters on here.

Latto has been building up the hype for her third studio album. She's been dropping singles all summer, and one of them "Put It on da Floor," peaked at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. Well, the remix with Cardi B, but the point still stands. Latto has more eyes on her than ever, and SUGAR HONEY ICED TEA is right around the corner. The rapper dropped the tracklist for the anticipated project on August 7th, and suffice to say, it's loaded with superstar features.

We knew Cardi B was going to be on the album. She nearly steals the show with her flow on the aforementioned remix. We didn't expect, however, the firepower that would be littered throughout the rest of SUGAR HONEY ICED TEA. Young Nudy and Teezo Touchdown will drop verses on the songs "Shrimps & Grits" and "Prized Possession," respectively. Hunxho will also pop up on the provocatively titled "Copper Love." The rest of the feature spots are dedicated to Latto's female peers. In addition to Cardi, Coco Jones and Ciara will provide R&B hooks on "Ear Candy" and "Good to You." Mariah the Scientist will bring her trademark swagger to "Look What You Did."

Latto Enlists Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara And More

Megan Thee Stallion, meanwhile, will get two different guest spots. She will appear on the new song "Squeeze," as well as the previously released "Sunday Service (Remix)." Are you looking forward to hearing Latto's upcoming album? What do you think of the tracklist so far? Which feature are you most excited about? How are you liking his new track? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

SUGAR HONEY ICED TEA Tracklist:

Georgia Peach Big Mama Blick Sum Settle Down Shrimps & Grits (featuring Young Nudy) There She Go Brokey Mimi (Interlude) H&M Copper Love (featuring Hunxho) Ear Candy (featuring Coco Jones) Liquor Squeeze (featuring Megan Thee Stallion) Good to You (featuring Ciara) Look What You Did (featuring Mariah the Scientist) Prized Possession (featuring Teezo Touchdown) S/O to Me Put It on da Floor Put It on da Floor Again (featuring Cardi B) Sunday Service Sunday Service (Remix) [featuring Megan Thee Stallion & FloMilli]