Killing Of 7-Year-Old In Florida Linked To Gang Rivalry That Led To Foolio's Death

Foolio was gunned down in the parking lot of a hotel in Tampa, Florida, last year by alleged members of a rival gang.

Authorities allege that 7-year-old Breon Allen Jr. was the latest casualty in a long-running gang-related rivalry that was previously linked to the death of rapper Foolio. Allen Jr. was walking alongside his older cousin in Jacksonville, Florida on January 24 when gunmen ambushed them. The child's cousin also suffered injuries in the attack. Sheriff T.K. Waters provided details on the incident during a press conference on Friday.

“This shooting was a culmination of escalating violence between two rival street groups. It was a targeted, planned act of bloodshed,” Waters said. “If any of these groups continue to do this kind of stuff, we won’t rest. We’ll put every one of them away. That’s a guarantee.” He also announced the arrests of two more suspects in the case, altogether making for four arrests. They include: Keith Fields, 18, Dannel Larkins, 20, Keith Johnson, 21 and Zharod Sykes, 24. Waters added: “It should never happen even for the intended target to be hit, but for them to do that in such a callous, cold, senseless manner tells you what kind of people they are. I don’t care that they’re 17 years old. It doesn’t matter to me. They don’t care about people in this community. Let’s put them where they belong. Let’s not let them see the light of day ever again.”

Foolio's Death

Foolio was gunned down in the parking lot of a hotel in Tampa, Florida after celebrating his his 26th birthday. He was attempting to book a stay at the hotel after an Airbnb host asked him to leave for exceeding occupancy limits. Police have made five arrests in the attack, alleging that they all have affiliations with a rival gang. Foolio was associated with the group, KTA, which has been feuding with ATK.

A few months following his death, Foolio's first posthumous album released. Titled Demi God, the project features collaborations with Trayboy and Tay Stackzz, as well as Project Youngin. His previous album, Resurrection, dropped a few months prior to his death.

