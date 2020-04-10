gang
- MusicSheff G Reportedly Held Dinner Party For Gang Members After HitThe New York rapper's recent arrest continues to develop.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music6 Treys Member Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Avenge Nas Blixky's ShootingWhile this incident certainly shocked many, it hasn't taken precedent over the rapper's legal troubles.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJay-Z Had Bloods In The Studio Because Of Jim Jones, The Latter ClaimsHov didn't have a problem with it, but told the Dipset member to tell his entourage to check in with him first.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicOMB Bloodbath Accused Of Assisting Violent Gang MurderThe rising Houston rapper was indicted on RICO charges for her alleged involvement in a 2017 shooting.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSeveral Members Of Sauce Walka's Crew Arrested On RICO ChargesThe FBI and local law enforcement arrested 14 individuals in Houston, Texas.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMetro Boomin Vouches For Young Thug & Gunna, Calls YSL An "LLC"Metro Boomin is outraged by what's happening to Gunna and Young Thug.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Shoots Down Accusation Of Being Gang AffiliatedNicki Minaj denies having any gang affiliation.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Affiliated With NY Gang: Lawyer ClaimsAn attorney in a $20 million lawsuit against Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty claims the couple is affiliated with a New York-based gang.By Cole Blake
- CrimeEST Gee's Business Partners Arrested In Federal Gang Bust: ReportThe FBI arrested 10 people linked to EST Gee's business Everybody Shines Together Entertainment as part of a federal operation. By Aron A.
- CrimePolice Apprehend Suspected Baltimore Gang Leader In Atlanta; Died Post-StandoffThe believed leader of the Triple-C gang in Baltimore died Tuesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.By EJ Panaligan
- CrimeYFN Lucci Surrenders To Authorities In Connection To Racketeering Case: ReportYFN Lucci was named in a 105-count gang and racketeering indictment. By Aron A.
- CrimeYFN Lucci's Role In Fatal Shooting Revealed: ReportYFN Lucci was reportedly the driver in a gang-related shooting that turned fatal.By Alex Zidel
- Gram50 Cent Takes Anti-Gang Stance After Casanova Arrest50 Cent wants the world to know that he's not involved in any gang-related activity following Casanova's indictment.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeCasanova Surrenders To Feds: ReportCasanova has reportedly surrendered to authorities with regards to his racketeering and gun charges.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Is "Surprised I Didn't Die Yet"Living in fear. By Karlton Jahmal
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine: Nine Trey Godfather Denied Release Despite Covid-19 ConcernsTekashi 6ix9ine was granted release from prison and now many of the others associated with the case want out as concerns over COVID-19 ramp up.By Alexander Cole