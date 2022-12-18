After recent updates on YSL’s RICO case have rocked this week, the FBI found another rap-related collective to behave criminally. Federal and local authorities arrested several members of Sauce Walka’s crew in Houston, Texas. Over 200 officials contributed to the apprehension and are on the case.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – MARCH 16: Rapper Sauce Walka shoots The First Shot For Charity before the Phoenix Suns played the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on March 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Houston division announced the arrest and explained their intent.

“For every violent criminal that we take off the streets, that’s one less person being victimized,” said James Smith, Special Agent in charge of the FBI Houston division.

Authorities arrested 14 alleged gang members from The Sauce Factory just days after its 32-year-old figurehead clowned Gunna for his plea deal on social media. Moreover, Walka joked at the Atlanta rapper’s responses to questions about YSL. “Yes sir,” he jested, “can I go home now?” Also, he reposted his BET cypher over “pushin’ p,” and wrote “I feel sorry for Jeffery.”

🚨 Clip of Sauce Walka Clowning Gunna for Snitching.



2 days later 14 Members of Sauce Walka’s TSF Gang in Houston Texas get Arrested on Federal RICO Charges#saucewalka #rico #ysl #gunna #tsf #houston pic.twitter.com/vDVmv9CvH1 — CulturedUpdates (@CulturedUpdatez) December 18, 2022

As the YSL case has demonstrated, RICO charges and close affiliations can be very damaging to artists and people involved. While authorities didn’t give many specific details about the case, more information is bound to come soon. However, local news reporters did specify some of the charges law officials gave the accused. The TSF crew faces charges of drug trafficking and unlawful possession of a firearm.

As of now, it’s unclear whether Sauce Walka himself had any involvement in the presented charges. Still, given that it’s a RICO case, it’s likely that law enforcement will investigate the entire collective. As for Gunna, he was seemingly able to avoid the brunt, but we don’t know if TSF members will have that luxury. In addition, many criticized Gunna’s plea deal, whether because of Gunna himself or the system he finds himself in. Maybe TSF will face a similar tough decision, but hopefully their case goes smoothly.

While this story is still developing, what do you think this means for Sauce Walka and The Sauce Factory? Will this be different to YSL’s indictment? Let us know in the comments down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH to catch up with more emerging news from this story.