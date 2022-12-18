The words you speak truly do become the house you live in. A few days ago, Houston’s own Sauce Walka delivered his “Ghetto Gospel 3” track exclusively on YouTube. Throughout the nearly four-minute-long song, he raps a lot about the legal system – particularly about serving your sentence like a man.

“It’s a marathon, n*gga not a race / But trappers forget until it’s a life sentence in they face,” he rhymes on his first verse. “Take your forty years with grace / Don’t cooperate just face the actions of your fate / Unless you beat your case just be a made man and stay.”

It was only days later that 14 associates of Walka’s were arrested by the FBI on RICO charges. Time will tell if they’re able to take the advice given in his lyrics and avoid snitching.

At this time, details regarding the investigation are sparse. We do know that some of the charges The Sauce Factory is facing include drug trafficking and unlawful firearm possession. However, what’s still unknown is if the 32-year-old himself is in any legal trouble.

“For every violent criminal that we take off the streets, that’s one less person being victimized,” Special Agent in charge James Smith said of the news.

This isn’t the only rapper RICO roundup making headlines right now. Last week, several YSL members were taking plea deals ahead of their January trial. Among them is Gunna, who Sauce was clowning on social media after the news broke.

