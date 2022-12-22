Police arrested members of the Sauce Factory on racketeering charges earlier this week, leading many to wonder about Sauce Walka. The Houston rapper hasn’t faced any charges nor was he arrested as part of the RICO case.

Today, the rapper jumped on Instagram to provide fans with an update. While reiterating that he’s out here living good, he explained that he hasn’t committed any crimes.

“I don’t want to speak on this shit too much but I see it’s so many people that’s just so joyous and so happy and hoping and praying that I go to jail in some way shape or form,” he said. “Well guess what you bitch ass mothafuckas? Let me tell you somethin’…. n***a, I’m not going to jail for shit unless they have a crime for selling my dick. That’s what I do. I don’t even sell bitches, I sell my dick.”

He added, “I’m pushin’ pornography.” Then, he stated prosecutors can’t charge in a RICO case for “selling my own dick.”

Police arrested fourteen people as part of the TSF takedown. The charges in the indictment include trafficking narcotics, possession of a “Glock switch,” and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The TSF RICO indictment came days after Gunna copped an Alford Plea in the YSL case. Earlier this year, Gunna turned himself into authorities for his alleged involvement in furthering YSL as a gang. Authorities wound up charging him with one count of racketeering and receiving stolen property.

Aside from his apparent venture into the porn industry, Sauce Walka is still quite active musically. Walka dropped several projects this year including Al Rage Walka, Sauce Beach Florida, and Sauce PWA alongside Rich Fetti. Tonight, he’ll be delivering the third installment in his Ghetto Gospel series to close out the year.