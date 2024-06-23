Foolio's Attorney Confirms His Passing, Asks For Respect & Privacy On Family's Behalf

BYGabriel Bras Nevares2.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Foolio Dead Confirmed Lawyer Family Response Shooting Hip Hop News
Image via HNHH
Foolio was reportedly shot and killed at his birthday party in Tampa over the weekend after police shut down a previous shindig.

The news of Foolio's tragic loss in Tampa, Florida following a shooting at his birthday party has been reportedly confirmed by his lawyer, Lewis Fusco. Moreover, he shared an Instagram Story on Sunday morning (June 23) asking fans to respect his family's privacy during this time, and also confirmed the news with local Jacksonville news outlet News4JAX or WJXT4. "We will not be making any additional statements until further notice," Fusco wrote on IG, reposting coverage of the murder. "Please respect his family during this difficult time. Rest in peace @julio_foolio."

What happened in this situation coincided with Foolio's 26th birthday pool party celebrations in Tampa at an Airbnb over the weekend. They moved to a Holiday Inn after police shut down the first shindig, and some reports suggested that he was making his location pretty clear online. The "ambush" shooting took the Confidential Thoughts rapper's life and injured three others, and very little is known at press time about the perpetrators, what specifically happened, whether or not he was involved in any way, or other details about the shooting. "Y’all took my boyfriend from me. I hate y’all & I won’t be the only one crying [broken heart emoji]," his alleged girlfriend Mani shared on Twitter on Sunday.

Read More: Foolio Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rapper

Foolio's Attorney Speaks Out After His Loss

Screenshot via @lfuscolaw on Instagram

"God thank you for allowing me to see another Year & To celebrate another birthday," Foolio had tweeted on Friday (June 21), his actual birthday before the weekend's celebrations. "Appreciate all the birthday wishes so far." Sadly, his social media presence was quite a combative one that involved a lot of beef and tension with other rappers and celebrities. While the Jacksonville MC was always one to speak out, a lot of folks hoped he would be able to move past that and into a better phase of his life and career.

After all, Foolio had suffered various shootings before his tragic and untimely passing. Our prayers and best wishes are with his family and loved ones, and we hope that hip-hop can take this loss and build bridges out of it. We shouldn't lose more artists and community members to avoidable conflicts, and we must be aware of how dangerously we allow some artists to live their lives unchecked. We'll see what other details emerge from this story.

Read More: Foolio Spills The Tea On YK Osiris, Says He Gave Him Drop On NBA YoungBoy

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
hnhh-3 (1)MusicFoolio Reportedly Dies At 26 After Tampa Birthday Party Shooting18.9K
Foolio Shot Hospital Recovery Hip Hop NewsMusicFoolio Is Recovering Well In Hospital Following Shooting3.7K
MusicFoolio Shot In Jacksonville: Report19.6K
Untitled(35)MusicYungeen Ace Shows Love To Foolio After Shooting2.5K