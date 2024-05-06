King Harris Demands Jacksonville Rapper Foolio "To Get In The Boxing Ring": "I'm On Some Mike Tyson S***"

One of T.I.'s sons, King Harris, has been in the headlines over the last few months for antics only. The 18-year-old got into an infamous spat with his family at an Atlanta Falcons game. He was trying to dismiss the fact that he had been born with a silver spoon, saying on a livestream, "What’s wrong with y'all? Why y’all doing that to me? Y'all know me, you know I stand on business. Why would you let someone play with me like that?" Besides it being in public, the timing of it was also poor, as T.I. was invited to perform due to it being hip-hop's 50th anniversary. Now, King Harris is acting like a tough guy once again, posing a challenge to Foolio.

Foolio is a young Jacksonville, Florida rapper who has been chirping at King Harris online. According to Hip-Hop Lately, he was also confused why T.I.'s offspring was trying to act bigger than he is after the aforementioned fight. Foolio said, "Ion get why jit wanna be gangsta u grew up up wit a silver spoon." Ever since then, King has grown tired of his Twitter fingers and demanded him to put on the boxing gloves.

Read More: Drake "The Heart Part 6": What Is Kendrick Lamar's "Mother I Sober" Actually About?

King Harris Is Ready To Get In The Ring With Foolio

"Julio Foolio get your b**** a** in the boxing ring, n****. Wanna speak on me? I hear a lot of these n****s got so much to say and they go viral, but when I tell them they can get in that boxing ring everybody wanna be f***ing quiet," Harris said, puffing his chest out. "I'm not going to lie, I'm on some Mike Tyson s***. I've been mad lately. I'm ready ot punch somebody." However, Foolio seems to think he is not worth the trouble. But he did warn him to tread lightly via Instagram story, "I barely post or troll nomo king find u something productive to do before u be watching Netflix in heaven wit our Lord and survivor🙏🏼"

What are your thoughts on King Harris calling out Foolio and asking him to get in the boxing ring? How do you think is going to play out after this threat and why? What are your overall thoughts on King Harris and his antics? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding King Harris and Foolio. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: Ty Dolla Sign & Vitaly Throw A Grenade At Alleged Predator While Pedophile Hunting In LA

[Via]