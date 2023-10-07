Foolio Shot In Jacksonville: Report

Jacksonville rapper Foolio was reportedly shot in his home city last night (Friday, October 6), according to various sources. Moreover, the first one people noticed in mass was an Instagram Story post on his account, which seemed to come from one of his parents. "Keep Foolio my son in Yall prayers," the message read (posted on Saturday, October 7), and including a prayer hands emoji. "He was shot last night in his hating city." Unfortunately, this wouldn't be the rapper's first brush with violence, and we send him our best wishes for a speedy recovery and better days ahead.

In addition, various law enforcement sources reportedly confirmed this incident to WTLV-TV Jacksonville. According to these reports, suspects shot Foolio (real name Charles Jones) in the foot last night, and it's unknown how worrisome these injuries are as of writing this article. The shooting took place around the 3100 block on 18th Street W. in the city, which is near a residential neighborhood that's less than a mile away from the Paxon School for Advanced Studies. From what a picture obtained by First Coast News suggests, his black Dodge Challenger (which the Florida MC drove at the time suspects shot him) is full of bullet holes.

Read More: Foolio Further Fuels Yungeen Ace Beef By Calling Him A “Rat,” Posts Alleged Snitching

Foolio's Instagram Story

Screenshot via Instagram @julio_foolio

Furthermore, sources also told First Coast News that he will not cooperate with police officials in this case. Whether they actually spoke to Foolio or used other information or testimonies is unclear. Another detail these allegations include is that medical authorities took him to U.F. Health Jacksonville for treatment. There's little else we know about this happening at press time, but surely more details will emerge in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Charles Jones is more well-known for his high-profile rap beef these days, which violence also surrounds with a shroud. It's been rough to see him go through the motions and lead this life online; not for any posturing or boastfulness, but because of the danger. Hopefully he recovers well after this shooting and doesn't face any further situations like these. For more news and the latest updates on Foolio, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: Foolio Net Worth 2023: How Much Is The Rapper Worth?

[via]