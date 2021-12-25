alleged shooting
- MusicJam Master Jay Murder Witness Tearfully Recalls ShootingAccording to Uriel "Tony" Rincon, he waited so long to come forward because he was afraid.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTory Lanez's Bodyguard Insinuates Kelsey Harris Could Have Shot Megan Thee Stallion In New Letter"The whole incident happened so quickly," Jauquan Smith recalls.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJackboy's Brother Shot, Rapper Uninjured Despite Previous ReportsAuthorities claim that Jackboy's sibling is in "serious" condition.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicASAP Rocky's Alleged Shooting Victim Claims To Suffer From PTSD"Just cause I seem better don't mean I am," ASAP Relli says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicFoolio Shot In Jacksonville: ReportThis comes according to various law enforcement sources and one of the rapper's parents posting on his Instagram Story.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Baby Concert Shooting Suspect Arrested22-year-old Kevin Young has been charged with reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon, and more.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTrey Songz Associate Wanted For Alleged Strip Club ShootingShots were fired at an NYC club earlier this week, following a verbal altercation reportedly involving a member of Trey Songz' crew.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicASAP Rocky & His Lawyer Sued By ASAP Relli For DefamationRocky and Relli had previously paused their civil lawsuit that claimed the former shot the latter in 2021.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicUgly God Draws Strong Response From Alleged Victim's Sister After Flexing On Social MediaUgly God's latest tweet led to some intense reactions.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBlac Youngsta's Brother Reportedly Killed In Memphis ShootingUnconfirmed reports link him to a shooting death at a gas station.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureSuperstar Pride Denied Bond After Allegedly Murdering His BarberSuperstar Pride was charged with first degree murder last week.By Caroline Fisher
- GossipA$AP Rocky Charged With Assault In Alleged A$AP Relli Hollywood ShootingThe reported victim is said to be attending “intensive therapy” after his altercation with Rocky.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeKay Flock's Attorney Speaks Out As New Evidence Refutes Original ReportsKay Flock's attorney says the NYPD received a tip that someone else committed the alleged shooting.By Alexander Cole