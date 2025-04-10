Nicki Minaj Reportedly Swatted Due To Fake Shooting Report

Heavy is the head that wears the crown, and the status of Nicki Minaj as arguably the greatest femcee of all time (according to Billboard) inspires a lot of jealousy. So when anything bad happens to her, the Barbz turn their conspiracies on, although this most recent example is too serious to speculate on even for some of their liking. The Trinidadian superstar recently became the victim of a swatting attempt, according to a TMZ report and law enforcement sources. For those unaware, swatting refers to a horrible prank in which someone calls police with a fake report in order to get them to go to someone's home for an arrest.

In this case, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reportedly received a call about a shooting at Minaj's home in Hidden Hills on Wednesday night (April 10), shortly after 7PM. However, they found no one home and did not find any issues on location, meaning it was a fake shooting report. Per the Los Angeles Times, an anonymous caller contacted the sheriff's business line rather than 911 directly. Whether or not they are a Nicki Minaj fan or hater remains a mystery, but nevertheless, the caller claimed someone shot a Black woman at Nicki's address and that two people remained on the scene.

Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty

Sadly, this is not Nicki Minaj's first swatting rodeo. She previously suffered two fake police calls in the summer of 2023, and this latest example comes amid a tragedy in the hip-hop world that also has swatting to blame. When a woman in Atlanta allegedly made a fake police report about an altercation at a house in the city last month, the police chase that ensued when law enforcement arrived led to the death of Young Scooter.