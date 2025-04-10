Nicki Minaj Reportedly Swatted Due To Fake Shooting Report

Feb 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper, Nicki Minaj attends the NBA game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers won 111-110. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
According to a TMZ report, Nicki Minaj wasn't even in her Hidden Hills home when law enforcement investigated a false shooting call.

Heavy is the head that wears the crown, and the status of Nicki Minaj as arguably the greatest femcee of all time (according to Billboard) inspires a lot of jealousy. So when anything bad happens to her, the Barbz turn their conspiracies on, although this most recent example is too serious to speculate on even for some of their liking. The Trinidadian superstar recently became the victim of a swatting attempt, according to a TMZ report and law enforcement sources. For those unaware, swatting refers to a horrible prank in which someone calls police with a fake report in order to get them to go to someone's home for an arrest.

In this case, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reportedly received a call about a shooting at Minaj's home in Hidden Hills on Wednesday night (April 10), shortly after 7PM. However, they found no one home and did not find any issues on location, meaning it was a fake shooting report. Per the Los Angeles Times, an anonymous caller contacted the sheriff's business line rather than 911 directly. Whether or not they are a Nicki Minaj fan or hater remains a mystery, but nevertheless, the caller claimed someone shot a Black woman at Nicki's address and that two people remained on the scene.

Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty

Sadly, this is not Nicki Minaj's first swatting rodeo. She previously suffered two fake police calls in the summer of 2023, and this latest example comes amid a tragedy in the hip-hop world that also has swatting to blame. When a woman in Atlanta allegedly made a fake police report about an altercation at a house in the city last month, the police chase that ensued when law enforcement arrived led to the death of Young Scooter.

While this shocking situation remains an open case, it certainly explains why so many people express concern and outrage when swatting incidents like this happen to celebrities like Nicki Minaj. She has other huge problems to handle, such as her husband Kenneth Petty's alleged sexual assault case and whatever her next career moves are. Hopefully this is the last swatting of 2025.

