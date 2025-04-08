Billboard's "Best Female Rappers Of All Time" Ranking Sparks Huge Debate

BY Cole Blake 588 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Billboard Women In Music 2019 Presented By YouTube Music
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Nicki Minaj accepts the Gamechanger Award onstage during Billboard Women In Music 2019, presented by YouTube Music, on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Billboard)
Billboard ranked 25 of the best female rappers including Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill, Lil Kim, and more.

Billboard published a ranking of the best female rappers of all time on Monday, sparking major debate on social media. The list features a total of 25 artists including Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill, Lil Kim, and more, with Nicki Minaj taking the title as the greatest of all time. As for their criteria, Billboard factored in: "body of work/achievements (charted singles/albums, gold/platinum certifications), cultural impact/influence (how the artist’s work fostered the genre’s evolution), longevity (years at the mic), lyrics (storytelling skills) and flow (vocal prowess)."

When The Neighborhood Talk shared the full list on Instagram, fans had plenty to say. "Foxy Brown deserves to be in the top 5 slot," one user argued. "Her influence is undeniable, I’m always amazed how Hip Hop try’s to push her to the background as if she isn’t an ICON who’s still unmatched lyrical. No one and I mean no one can imitate her classic delivery." Another wrote: "Glo and Latto are better RAPPERS THAN Megan the stallion." Others celebrated Billboard picking Nicki Minaj for the top spot. "And it still boggles me how the #1 female rapper has yet to receive a Grammy…. Yall keep letting these people play with our culture right in our face all because yall don’t like her," one user wrote.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Named Billboard's Best Female Rapper Of All Time Over Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill, & More

Nicki Minaj's Discography

As for Nicki Minaj's spot at the top, the Billboard staff explained: "Fifteen years after she left earth with her godly verse on Kanye West’s 'Monster' and delivered her seminal Pink Friday debut album, the First Lady of Young Money is still running laps around the competition. Minaj quickly usurped the throne and stylistically rewrote the playbook for female rappers, while becoming an architect of pop music in the process. Whether she’s tapping into her storied rap personalities Harajuku Barbie, Roman Zolanski or Chun-Li, or just spitting as Onika, the story of rap can’t be told without Minaj – and she’s got plenty of 'sons' around the industry running through the doors she busted down."

Moving down the list, Billboard also recognized Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill, Lil Kim, and Queen Latifah in the remaining top five spots. Several other popular artists got nods as well such as Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Doechii, and more.

Read More: Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty’s Lawyer Blasts Tyrone Blackburn For Allegedly Trying To "Embarrass" Them

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York Music Nicki Minaj Named Billboard's Best Female Rapper Of All Time Over Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill, & More 725
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 50.9K
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Original Content Why Nicki Minaj Is One Of The Greatest Of All Time 69.1K
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show Music Billboard's Hottest Women Rappers List Sparks Debate Among Fans 2.1K