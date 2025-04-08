Billboard's "Best Female Rappers Of All Time" Ranking Sparks Huge Debate

Billboard published a ranking of the best female rappers of all time on Monday, sparking major debate on social media. The list features a total of 25 artists including Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill, Lil Kim, and more, with Nicki Minaj taking the title as the greatest of all time. As for their criteria, Billboard factored in: "body of work/achievements (charted singles/albums, gold/platinum certifications), cultural impact/influence (how the artist’s work fostered the genre’s evolution), longevity (years at the mic), lyrics (storytelling skills) and flow (vocal prowess)."

When The Neighborhood Talk shared the full list on Instagram, fans had plenty to say. "Foxy Brown deserves to be in the top 5 slot," one user argued. "Her influence is undeniable, I’m always amazed how Hip Hop try’s to push her to the background as if she isn’t an ICON who’s still unmatched lyrical. No one and I mean no one can imitate her classic delivery." Another wrote: "Glo and Latto are better RAPPERS THAN Megan the stallion." Others celebrated Billboard picking Nicki Minaj for the top spot. "And it still boggles me how the #1 female rapper has yet to receive a Grammy…. Yall keep letting these people play with our culture right in our face all because yall don’t like her," one user wrote.

Nicki Minaj's Discography

As for Nicki Minaj's spot at the top, the Billboard staff explained: "Fifteen years after she left earth with her godly verse on Kanye West’s 'Monster' and delivered her seminal Pink Friday debut album, the First Lady of Young Money is still running laps around the competition. Minaj quickly usurped the throne and stylistically rewrote the playbook for female rappers, while becoming an architect of pop music in the process. Whether she’s tapping into her storied rap personalities Harajuku Barbie, Roman Zolanski or Chun-Li, or just spitting as Onika, the story of rap can’t be told without Minaj – and she’s got plenty of 'sons' around the industry running through the doors she busted down."