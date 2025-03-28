Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty’s Lawyer Blasts Tyrone Blackburn For Allegedly Trying To "Embarrass" Them

BY Caroline Fisher 122 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nicki Minaj Kenneth Petty Tyrone Blackburn Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)
The woman who accuses Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty of attempting to sexually assault her in 1994 is suing him.

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty are still battling it out in court with Jennifer Hough. Hough filed a lawsuit against the the couple in 2021. She accuses them of trying to intimidate her into recanting statements to get Petty removed from a Sex Offender Registry. He was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree in 1995 and served four years for it.

In 2022, Nicki was dismissed from the lawsuit. Hough is now seeking punitive damages from Petty. According to AllHipHop, however, his legal team is alleging that her recent discovery request was aimed at Nicki's personal and financial information. “[Hough] did not seek [Petty’s] tax returns or employment history until after the cut-off for discovery had passed,” attorney Steven Isser said.

Read More: Kenneth Petty Accused Of Hiding Income As Nicki Minaj's Manger While Alleged Rape Victim Demands Damages

Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty's Lawsuit
Church On Sundays Hosted By Nicki Minaj And Phil The Mayor And DJ Clues Birthday Party
(L-R) Young M.A, DJ Clue, Big BZ, Kenneth Zoo Petty, and Nicki Minaj attend Church On Sundays Hosted By Nicki Minaj And Phil The Mayor And DJ Clues Birthday Party at The Argyle on February 8, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

The filing additionally shut down Hough's theory that Petty is a paid employee of Nicki's. “Plaintiff’s unsupported speculation that [Petty] was Ms. Manaj’s manager entitled to 20% of her gross earnings and/or was a paid security guard for his wife is absurd and is not supported by [Petty’s] testimony at his deposition or any other evidence,” it says. Petty admitted to receiving “allotments” from the femcee's company. He insists these were not professional wages subject to income reporting. “I offered to provide [Hough] with a certified list of such payments (an Affidavit), in lieu of production of the joint tax returns,” Isser added.

Isser went on to slam Hough's lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn. He accuses him of trying to make headlines rather than taking his attempt to carry out legal discovery seriously. “[Hough’s] motion papers also are littered with inaccurate statements, in an attempt to garner media attention and to attempt to embarrass [Petty] and his wife,” he alleged. At the time of writing, a judge has yet to make a ruling.

Read More: Not So Fast! Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Ray J's Flirty Instagram Comment

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 12, 2020 Music Nicki Minaj's Husband Claims Alleged Rape Victim Is Trying To Humiliate Him 1.9K
Music Nicki Minaj Fails To Sanction Husband Kenneth Petty's Assault Accuser 2.7K
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 12, 2020 Relationships Nicki Minaj's Husband Dropped Lawsuit Against NY DCJS, Remains On Sex Offender Registry 2.0K
Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 Runway Show - Arrivals Relationships Kenneth Petty Accused Of Hiding Income As Nicki Minaj's Manger While Alleged Rape Victim Demands Damages 2.6K