Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty’s Lawyer Blasts Tyrone Blackburn For Allegedly Trying To "Embarrass" Them

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty are still battling it out in court with Jennifer Hough. Hough filed a lawsuit against the the couple in 2021. She accuses them of trying to intimidate her into recanting statements to get Petty removed from a Sex Offender Registry. He was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree in 1995 and served four years for it.

In 2022, Nicki was dismissed from the lawsuit. Hough is now seeking punitive damages from Petty. According to AllHipHop, however, his legal team is alleging that her recent discovery request was aimed at Nicki's personal and financial information. “[Hough] did not seek [Petty’s] tax returns or employment history until after the cut-off for discovery had passed,” attorney Steven Isser said.

Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty's Lawsuit

(L-R) Young M.A, DJ Clue, Big BZ, Kenneth Zoo Petty, and Nicki Minaj attend Church On Sundays Hosted By Nicki Minaj And Phil The Mayor And DJ Clues Birthday Party at The Argyle on February 8, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

The filing additionally shut down Hough's theory that Petty is a paid employee of Nicki's. “Plaintiff’s unsupported speculation that [Petty] was Ms. Manaj’s manager entitled to 20% of her gross earnings and/or was a paid security guard for his wife is absurd and is not supported by [Petty’s] testimony at his deposition or any other evidence,” it says. Petty admitted to receiving “allotments” from the femcee's company. He insists these were not professional wages subject to income reporting. “I offered to provide [Hough] with a certified list of such payments (an Affidavit), in lieu of production of the joint tax returns,” Isser added.