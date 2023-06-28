Nicki Minaj's Husband Dropped Lawsuit Against NY DCJS, Remains On Sex Offender Registry

Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, dropped a lawsuit against the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services earlier this year, according to reports. He reportedly filed a lawsuit against the NY DCJS in 2021, claiming that he wasn’t notified about a 2004 hearing that would have allowed him to contest his sex offender status. The government fired back, providing a transcript of the hearing, which Petty was present at.

“[Kenneth Petty] was present at the SORA hearing and represented by counsel, who stated that [Petty] did not object to his designation as a level 2 sex offender – the Court need not even reach this issue,” they claimed. “[Petty] acknowledged his identity on the record, and his counsel stated that [Petty] did not contest his designation as a level 2 sex offender.” Petty’s team told New York Daily News they “were just going according to his statement.” “He still says that he wasn’t there and maybe someone is putting this together just to get him,” they continued. “I don’t think that he purposely lied to us. I just believe maybe he forgot.”

Kenneth Petty Filed A Lawsuit Over Court Hearing

(L-R) Young M.A, DJ Clue, Big BZ, Kenneth Zoo Petty, and Nicki Minaj attend Church On Sundays Hosted By Nicki Minaj And Phil The Mayor And DJ Clues Birthday Party at The Argyle on February 8, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape of a minor in 1995. He served four years in prison for the offense. The alleged victim, Jennifer Hough, came forward again in 2021, alleging that Petty and Minaj had tried to “intimidate” her into recanting her claims. Hough accused the couple of offering her $500,000 to go back on the rape allegations. She dropped the lawsuit in January of 2022, according to PEOPLE.

Earlier this month, a petition thought to be started by neighbors of the couple began to circulate. The petition highlighted Petty’s sex offender status, further calling for the couple to removed from their neighborhood of Hidden Hills. Last week, it was reported that the petition was allegedly started by a Cardi B superfan. The fan allegedly created it in an attempt to Hurt Minaj’s assets. The account had referenced a mission to “end” Minaj “from the inside out.”

