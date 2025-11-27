Kenneth Petty Ups The Ante In Years-Long Battle With Attempted Rape Accuser

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City.
Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, is currently being sued by the woman who accused him of attempted rape in 1994.

Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, has dealt with his fair share of legal issues over the years. Back in 1994, for example, he was convicted of the attempted rape of a woman named Jennifer Hough. He served roughly five years behind bars for this, and was eventually released in 1999.

He was also placed on New York's sex offender registry as a result of his conviction. He's been fighting to be removed from the registry for some time now. So far, all of his attempts have been unsuccessful.

The legal woes tied to his conviction don't stop there, either. In 2021, Hough filed a lawsuit against the 47-year-old, alleging that he and Nicki had tried to intimidate her into backpedaling on her story. Per the suit, she was allegedly offered money to do so. Ultimately, she says the alleged pressure led her to move out of her home.

Nicki Minaj Lawsuit
Church On Sundays Hosted By Nicki Minaj And Phil The Mayor And DJ Clues Birthday Party
Kenneth Zoo Petty, and Nicki Minaj attend Church On Sundays Hosted By Nicki Minaj And Phil The Mayor And DJ Clues Birthday Party at The Argyle on February 8, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Nicki vehemently denied the allegations, and was later dismissed from the suit. Petty also denies the allegations, but his legal battle against Hough rages on. Now, however, AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that he's taking things up a notch. Recently, Petty's attorney confirmed that they'll be retaining an expert witness and plan to submit a full report by the end of January.

This latest update comes just days after Nicki secured a win amid her own legal battle against one of her former superfans. The ex-superfan, Tameer Peak, filed a lawsuit against the femcee in 2024. He alleges that she publicly humiliated him during a Stationhead broadcast.

Earlier this month, Nicki was dropped by her longtime lawyer, prompting her to ask the court for more time to respond to the lawsuit. The judge agreed, and has given her 45 days to lock down new legal representation.

