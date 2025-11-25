Nicki Minaj has faced no shortage of legal woes throughout her career. Now, one of them is finally catching up to her. Back in 2021, the femcee and her husband Kenneth Petty were sued by a German security guard named Thomas Weidenmuller. He alleges that the couple attacked him backstage at a concert following a verbal dispute, leaving him with medical bills and long-term injuries.

“I felt a blinding pain in my head, neck, face and jaw," he alleges. "I could tell in that instant that something was seriously wrong with my jaw." Per the suit, he allegedly had to have multiple surgeries and stay in the hospital for 10 days.

“I now have five plates in my jaw, and my jaw has not yet been fully reconstructed. The doctors must still insert implants into my jaw as a part of the reconstruction process. In the interim, the doctors have inserted donor bones from a deceased person into my mouth in order to preserve space for the future implants,” he alleged in a sworn statement.

Nicki Minaj Lawsuit

February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Nicki Minaj (Onika Tanya Maraj) performs during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reportedly, Nicki and Petty failed to respond to the lawsuit, and Weidenmuller was awarded a $503,318.02 default judgment as a result. Weidenmuller hasn't been able to collect his money, however, prompting him to ask Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Cindy Pánuco to take some extreme measures. In October, he requested that the judgment be satisfied through the sale of Nicki's $20 million Los Angeles mansion.

Yesterday (November 24), Rolling Stone reported that the judge intends to grant his request. “My tentative is to grant this,” she stated during a hearing this week. “I just want to make sure we’re getting it right.” From there, Judge Pánucoa said that all the court is waiting for is a statement from Bank of America that shows how much of Nicki's mortgage she's already paid.