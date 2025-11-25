Judge Intends To Order Sale Of Nicki Minaj’s $20 Million Mansion Over Unpaid Assault Judgment

BY Caroline Fisher 393 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Judge Sale Nicki Minaj Mansion Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York at Madison Square Garden on September 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation)
In 2021, Nicki Minaj was sued by a German security guard over an alleged assault that took place backstage at a concert.

Nicki Minaj has faced no shortage of legal woes throughout her career. Now, one of them is finally catching up to her. Back in 2021, the femcee and her husband Kenneth Petty were sued by a German security guard named Thomas Weidenmuller. He alleges that the couple attacked him backstage at a concert following a verbal dispute, leaving him with medical bills and long-term injuries.

“I felt a blinding pain in my head, neck, face and jaw," he alleges. "I could tell in that instant that something was seriously wrong with my jaw." Per the suit, he allegedly had to have multiple surgeries and stay in the hospital for 10 days.

“I now have five plates in my jaw, and my jaw has not yet been fully reconstructed. The doctors must still insert implants into my jaw as a part of the reconstruction process. In the interim, the doctors have inserted donor bones from a deceased person into my mouth in order to preserve space for the future implants,” he alleged in a sworn statement.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Quotes Jay-Z While Calling United Nations Speech A "MAGA Flex"

Nicki Minaj Lawsuit
NBA: All Star Game
February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Nicki Minaj (Onika Tanya Maraj) performs during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reportedly, Nicki and Petty failed to respond to the lawsuit, and Weidenmuller was awarded a $503,318.02 default judgment as a result. Weidenmuller hasn't been able to collect his money, however, prompting him to ask Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Cindy Pánuco to take some extreme measures. In October, he requested that the judgment be satisfied through the sale of Nicki's $20 million Los Angeles mansion.

Yesterday (November 24), Rolling Stone reported that the judge intends to grant his request. “My tentative is to grant this,” she stated during a hearing this week. “I just want to make sure we’re getting it right.” From there, Judge Pánucoa said that all the court is waiting for is a statement from Bank of America that shows how much of Nicki's mortgage she's already paid.

“As I understand it, that’s the only piece missing. Everything else looked good,” she noted. A follow-up hearing has been scheduled for January 22, where Judge Pánucoa will enter her ruling.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Heartbreaking Reason For Rejecting "Call of Duty" Deal That Went To Nicki Minaj

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 Runway Show - Arrivals Music Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty's Alleged Assault Settlement Reportedly Increases By $20K In Interest 614
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.4K
Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 Runway Show - Arrivals Pop Culture Alleged Victim Of Nicki Minaj And Kenneth Petty Details "Ferocious Attack," Seeks Default Judgement 1.8K
Nicki Minaj and Husband Kenneth Petty Assault Lawsuit Music Nicki Minaj And Husband Avoid Assault Lawsuit 1102
Comments 0