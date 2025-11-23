Nicki Minaj Quotes Jay-Z While Calling United Nations Speech A "MAGA Flex"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 224 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nicki Minaj Jay Z United Nations Speech MAGA Flex Hip Hop News
Feb 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper, Nicki Minaj watches the NBA game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers won 111-110. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
With a new Nicki Minaj album coming soon, her recent United Nations speech is inspiring more bars... With some Jay-Z shade thrown in there.

Nicki Minaj rocked the social media world earlier this year with many scathing messages and accusations aimed at none other than Jay-Z. Whether it's over alleged Roc Nation misdeeds, Tidal payout issues, or other matters, she is still on his neck. Most recently, the Trinidadian femcee gave fans another jab at Hov while also referencing her recent speech at the United Nations.

For those unaware, her condemnation of alleged religiously-motivated persecution of Christians in Nigeria caused a lot of controversy. This is because of President Donald Trump, whom Nicki thanked for bringing attention to this matter. In a recent Twitter message, though, she pointed both of these billionaire-related narratives towards her upcoming March album.

"United Nations was a MAGA Flex, Trump on da text, Yall should be afraid of what I’m gon do next," Minaj tweeted. But where's the Jay shade? Well, these lyrics from his "On To The Next One" track with Swizz Beatz should make it obvious: "M.J. at Summer Jam, Obama on the text / Y'all should be afraid of what I'm gon' do next," the Brooklyn MC rapped on the cut.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Dropped By Lawyer Amid Legal Battle With Ex-Superfan

Nicki Minaj & Donald Trump

Nicki Minaj's Jay-Z beef once halted her album, as she claimed she wouldn't put it out anymore due to her feud with Roc Nation. "Ok I’m not going to put out the album anymore. No more music. Hope you’re happy now [JAY-Z]. Bye, Barbz. Love you for life," she wrote at the time. The Barbz expressed joy when this didn't turn out to be the case. Nicki ended up retracting that, and she's still hyping fans up for what's next.

Also, this tweet shows that Nicki Minaj's divisive Donald Trump support is no closer to getting a debunk. While many moves pushed the two together, it's not like she publicly endorsed every single one of his controversial policies, statements, or actions.

As such, we'll just have to wait to hear the "FTCU" superstar speak for herself on her upcoming album. Whether it's about Trump or Hov, we're sure it will be a lot to take in. Right now, she's basking in the interest her moves have drawn.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Launches Relief Effort In Jamaica Following Deadly Hurricane Melissa

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals Politics Nicki Minaj Divides Fans By Praising Donald Trump 5.9K
Songwriters Honored At 2013 BMI R&amp;B/Hip-Hop Awards - Ceremony Music Nicki Minaj Is Quitting Music And It's All Because Of Jay-Z… Allegedly 14.5K
Nicki Minaj Fans Calling Out Jay Z TIDAL Deal Hip Hop News Music Nicki Minaj Approves Of Fans Calling Out Jay-Z For TIDAL Deal 8.4K
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up Edition Music Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Desiree Perez And Brings Up Jay-Z's Paternity Lawsuit 15.5K
Comments 1