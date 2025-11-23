Nicki Minaj Quotes Jay-Z While Calling United Nations Speech A "MAGA Flex"

Nicki Minaj rocked the social media world earlier this year with many scathing messages and accusations aimed at none other than Jay-Z. Whether it's over alleged Roc Nation misdeeds, Tidal payout issues, or other matters, she is still on his neck. Most recently, the Trinidadian femcee gave fans another jab at Hov while also referencing her recent speech at the United Nations.

For those unaware, her condemnation of alleged religiously-motivated persecution of Christians in Nigeria caused a lot of controversy. This is because of President Donald Trump, whom Nicki thanked for bringing attention to this matter. In a recent Twitter message, though, she pointed both of these billionaire-related narratives towards her upcoming March album.

"United Nations was a MAGA Flex, Trump on da text, Yall should be afraid of what I’m gon do next," Minaj tweeted. But where's the Jay shade? Well, these lyrics from his "On To The Next One" track with Swizz Beatz should make it obvious: "M.J. at Summer Jam, Obama on the text / Y'all should be afraid of what I'm gon' do next," the Brooklyn MC rapped on the cut.

Nicki Minaj & Donald Trump

Nicki Minaj's Jay-Z beef once halted her album, as she claimed she wouldn't put it out anymore due to her feud with Roc Nation. "Ok I’m not going to put out the album anymore. No more music. Hope you’re happy now [JAY-Z]. Bye, Barbz. Love you for life," she wrote at the time. The Barbz expressed joy when this didn't turn out to be the case. Nicki ended up retracting that, and she's still hyping fans up for what's next.

Also, this tweet shows that Nicki Minaj's divisive Donald Trump support is no closer to getting a debunk. While many moves pushed the two together, it's not like she publicly endorsed every single one of his controversial policies, statements, or actions.

As such, we'll just have to wait to hear the "FTCU" superstar speak for herself on her upcoming album. Whether it's about Trump or Hov, we're sure it will be a lot to take in. Right now, she's basking in the interest her moves have drawn.