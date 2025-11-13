Nicki Minaj is currently wrapped up in a legal battle with a former fan, Tameer Peak. Peak alleges that the femcee publicly humiliated him during a Stationhead broadcast back in 2024. He accuses her of calling him “one sandwich short of a picnic," saying that he “clearly gets a check from the government," and more. The lawsuit was originally filed in New Jersey, but after the case was dismissed, Peak refiled in New York.

Unfortunately for Nicki, it looks like she's hit a bump in the road. She's been dropped by her longtime lawyer, Judd Burstein. Us Weekly reports that business management company The Northstar Group recently wrote a letter to the court. In it, they explained that Nicki just hired them, and needs more time to respond to the lawsuit.

The Northstar Group claims that this extra time would allow her to “retain and onboard” another lawyer. The company also claims that they became “aware of this lawsuit for the first time” just last week.

Nicki Minaj Lawsuit

Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York at Madison Square Garden on September 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation)

“That same day, Mr. Burstein abruptly withdrew entirely from his representation of [Minaj and her company], without giving any prior notice," the letter reads. "[Minaj and her company] intend to appear and defend themselves in this matter, and we are requesting a stay of the proceedings, including all deadlines and further motion practice, so that [Minaj and her company] may have time to find and retain new litigation counsel, have counsel review the case file, confer with their new counsel, and prepare any responsive filings in an orderly manner.”

As for why Burstein decided to end his professional relationship with Nicki, he's not willing to spill.

“After I won a dismissal of Tameer Peak’s defamation lawsuit against Nicki in New Jersey, I declined the opportunity to represent her when Peak refiled it in New York," he told the outlet. "I believe that it would be inappropriate for me to discuss the reasons why I chose to decline the representation.”