Nicki Minaj Dropped By Lawyer Amid Legal Battle With Ex-Superfan

BY Caroline Fisher 311 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nicki Minaj Dropped Lawyer Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Nicki Minaj attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Nicki Minaj is currently being sued by a former fan named Tameer Peak, who accuses her of publicly humiliating him.

Nicki Minaj is currently wrapped up in a legal battle with a former fan, Tameer Peak. Peak alleges that the femcee publicly humiliated him during a Stationhead broadcast back in 2024. He accuses her of calling him “one sandwich short of a picnic," saying that he “clearly gets a check from the government," and more. The lawsuit was originally filed in New Jersey, but after the case was dismissed, Peak refiled in New York.

Unfortunately for Nicki, it looks like she's hit a bump in the road. She's been dropped by her longtime lawyer, Judd Burstein. Us Weekly reports that business management company The Northstar Group recently wrote a letter to the court. In it, they explained that Nicki just hired them, and needs more time to respond to the lawsuit.

The Northstar Group claims that this extra time would allow her to “retain and onboard” another lawyer. The company also claims that they became “aware of this lawsuit for the first time” just last week.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Faces Backlash For Sharing Donald Trump's Supposed Achievements

Nicki Minaj Lawsuit
Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York
Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York at Madison Square Garden on September 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation)

“That same day, Mr. Burstein abruptly withdrew entirely from his representation of [Minaj and her company], without giving any prior notice," the letter reads. "[Minaj and her company] intend to appear and defend themselves in this matter, and we are requesting a stay of the proceedings, including all deadlines and further motion practice, so that [Minaj and her company] may have time to find and retain new litigation counsel, have counsel review the case file, confer with their new counsel, and prepare any responsive filings in an orderly manner.”

As for why Burstein decided to end his professional relationship with Nicki, he's not willing to spill.

“After I won a dismissal of Tameer Peak’s defamation lawsuit against Nicki in New Jersey, I declined the opportunity to represent her when Peak refiled it in New York," he told the outlet. "I believe that it would be inappropriate for me to discuss the reasons why I chose to decline the representation.”

Read More: Nicki Minaj Commends Kanye West For Seeking Forgiveness From Jewish Community

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage and Audience Music Nicki Minaj Delivers Strong Warning To Fan Who's Suing Her For $5 Million 2.2K
The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Music Nicki Minaj May Face Criminal Charges Over Alleged Battery Lawsuit 1.6K
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show Music Nicki Minaj Superfan Sues Her Over "Stalker" Accusations 1.8K
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Gossip Nicki Minaj's Husband Says He Didn't Rape Alleged Victim, Calls Her A "Willing Participant:" Report 3.9K
Comments 0