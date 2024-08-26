Nicki Minaj Delivers Strong Warning To Fan Who's Suing Her For $5 Million

Nicki Minaj says the plaintiff will regret coming after her.

Nicki Minaj is facing a $5 million lawsuit from a fan by the name of Tameer Peak, who is seeking compensation for reputational harm, emotional distress, and financial loss. In the lawsuit he filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Peak claims he's been a dedicated fan of the rapper for the last 15 years and even worked passionately to promote her latest album, Pink Friday 2. However, Minaj allegedly accused him of being a being “paid mole" and even invited him to her hotel room, just to hop on Instagram Live and embarrass him in front of 100,000 fans. She also accused him of being a "stalker" and more.

Minaj responded to the lawsuit in a statement provided to TMZ on Sunday. “Mr. Peak has been harassing Nicki on social media for years on end to no avail,” her attorney, Judd Burstein, told the outlet. “He has now graduated to seeking to shake her down financially with manifestly false allegations and legally frivolous claims. He will regret having gone down this disreputable road when he is forced to pay her legal fees as required by California law.”

Nicki Minaj Performs On The "Pink Friday 2 World Tour"

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs during the opening night of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Oakland Arena on March 01, 2024, in Oakland, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation)

In other news, Minaj recently hinted at the impending release of a deluxe version of Pink Friday 2. She did so while hyping up the upcoming second leg of her world tour, which kicks off in Philadelphia on September 4. "#TheAnxietySong will be on my deluxe album," she captioned the video of her listening to the track "Anxiety." "Coming real soon. PF2 #GagCityReloaded DELUXE ALBUM [pink bow emoji] we are now 10 DAYS away #GagCityPHILLY [pink bow emoji]. How many songs do you want added to the DELUXE ALBUM?"