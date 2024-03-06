Nicki Minaj Drops Photo Dump From Denver Concert: "I Will Always Love You"

Nicki Minaj shared a series of pictures from her ongoing Pink Friday 2 World Tour on Instagram, Wednesday. They arrive after her performance in Denver on Sunday. "DENVER I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU. LIKE. ALWAYS. AND. FOREVER," Minaj captioned the post.

Monica, who is performing on the tour with Minaj, added in the comments section: "INSANEEEE," with several fire emojis. Fans joined in with plenty of praise as well. "This was one of the best performances you’ve ever put on," one fan wrote. Another added: "You look like you’re having so much fun which is all I hoped for when the tour got announced!! Let’s GO."

Nicki Minaj Performs In Oakland

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs during the opening night of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Oakland Arena on March 01, 2024 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation)

Looking ahead, Minaj recently remarked that she wants Katt Williams to join her on the tour at some point. In response. Williams joked about the request during a stand-up routine.“Nicki Minaj said she wanted me on her tour and she told so many people,” Williams said. “A million people hit my phone at the same time. It scared me and Jesus. He shut all of AT&T down.” Sharing the clip on Instagram, on Tuesday, Minaj added: “Texting him right tf now," with a laughing emoji. Check out her latest recap from the tour on IG below.

Nicki Minaj Shares Pics From Pink Friday 2 World Tour

Minaj's next stop on the Pink Friday 2 tour will be in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, with shows in Seattle, Phoenix, and more cities following suit. The tour is in promotion of her latest album by the same name, which dropped last December. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj on HotNewHipHop.

