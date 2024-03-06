Nicki Minaj Drops Photo Dump From Denver Concert: "I Will Always Love You"

Nicki Minaj looks like she had a blast performing in Denver.

BYCole Blake
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up Edition

Nicki Minaj shared a series of pictures from her ongoing Pink Friday 2 World Tour on Instagram, Wednesday. They arrive after her performance in Denver on Sunday. "DENVER I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU. LIKE. ALWAYS. AND. FOREVER," Minaj captioned the post.

Monica, who is performing on the tour with Minaj, added in the comments section: "INSANEEEE," with several fire emojis. Fans joined in with plenty of praise as well. "This was one of the best performances you’ve ever put on," one fan wrote. Another added: "You look like you’re having so much fun which is all I hoped for when the tour got announced!! Let’s GO."

Read More: Nicki Minaj Says She's Texting Katt Williams "Right TF Now" After His Joke About Joining Her On Tour

Nicki Minaj Performs In Oakland

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs during the opening night of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Oakland Arena on March 01, 2024 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation)

Looking ahead, Minaj recently remarked that she wants Katt Williams to join her on the tour at some point. In response. Williams joked about the request during a stand-up routine.“Nicki Minaj said she wanted me on her tour and she told so many people,” Williams said. “A million people hit my phone at the same time. It scared me and Jesus. He shut all of AT&T down.” Sharing the clip on Instagram, on Tuesday, Minaj added: “Texting him right tf now," with a laughing emoji. Check out her latest recap from the tour on IG below.

Nicki Minaj Shares Pics From Pink Friday 2 World Tour

Minaj's next stop on the Pink Friday 2 tour will be in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, with shows in Seattle, Phoenix, and more cities following suit. The tour is in promotion of her latest album by the same name, which dropped last December. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Shows Off Her Flexibility With An On-Stage Split During "Pink Friday 2" Show

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
"Barbie" Premiere - ArrivalsMusicNicki Minaj Says She's Texting Katt Williams "Right TF Now" After His Joke About Joining Her On Tour
Opening Night of Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - Oakland, CaliforniaMusicNicki Minaj Fans Brawl During 1st Night Of "Pink Friday 2 World Tour"
Nicki Minaj Celebrates New Year's Eve At E11EVEN MiamiMusicNicki Minaj's Viral Dance Choreographer Clears The Air After Being Called Out Online
Katt Williams: The Dark Matter TourMusicKatt Williams Responds To Nicki Minaj's Tour Invite