Natalie Nunn Shouts Out Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" Tour At Night Club

All the Barbz are excited for Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 world tour, especially those with a platform of their own to tie into it. Moreover, Natalie Nunn recently shouted her out during a recent club appearance, presumably on Saturday night (February 24). "She’s kicking it off in my hometown, Oakland, California," the Baddies star remarked amid friends, bottles, and booming speakers. "And not one of these b***hes is gonna chin-check me!" A lot of fans are similarly looking forward to the Trinidadian MC touching down in their home cities. After all, it's been far too long without a consistent set of shows from her.

Furthermore, if you don't understand that "chin-check" reference, that's because Nicki Minaj is just as much of a fan of Natalie Nunn as the other way around. She shouted her out on her Lil Uzi Vert collab on their album Pink Tape, "Endless Fashion," with the bar: "Even if my name was Natalie Nunn, you b***hes still wouldn't chin-check me." The Oakland native's been running with this track ever since it dropped, and we can't say we wouldn't do the same with a high-profile salute like this.

Natalie Nunn Hypes Up Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 World Tour: Watch

In other Pink Friday 2 world tour news, Nicki Minaj recently explained why she chose to headline Wireless Fest rather than add another stop in London. "Instead of doing another arena show in London after we sold out in the first week, I opted to do Wireless Festival," she shared on Instagram. "This year's show will be a billion times more special, creative, beautiful, cohesive, ugh! I'm so excited. I'd like to tell you guys thank you in advance. Last year was so meaningful but won't compare. Just wait & see."

Meanwhile, there are also rumors that Katt Williams will join the tour, although folks are pretty skeptical. We can't deny it would be an odd but potentially creative and well-rounded experience. Are you stopping by to see Pink Friday 2 live? Let us know in the comments and come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Nicki Minaj.

