Jess Hilarious Thinks Nicki Minaj Invited Katt Williams On Tour For Low Ticket Sales

Jess Hilarious recently elicited the wrath of the Barbz once again by making some strong assumptions about Nicki Minaj's upcoming Pink Friday 2 world tour. Moreover, she took to her Instagram page for her most recent installment of her Jess With The Mess: Uncut series for this take. Jess "Delirious," as angry Nicki stans are calling her, suggested that the Trinidadian MC only invited Katt Williams on her tour due to low ticket sales. Folks may remember that she offered the comedian and viral Club Shay Shay guest a "big bag" to join her, Monica, and their teams on the trek.

"When the f**k did Nicki Minaj and Katt Williams even have a f***ing relationship?" Jess Hilarious asked her followers on the social media platform "To put him on your tour? Usually, people do things like this when the tour is not selling. Maybe it isn’t. Now, that’s very expected these days because of the economy. People put s**t on layaway to buy RENAISSANCE tickets. The economy is in such a s**t place right now. It’s totally expected to not sell out your f***ing tour.

Jess Hilarious Theorizes That Nicki Minaj's Ticket Sales Are Below Expectations

"No icon, no matter how big or small, is exempt from promotion,” Jess Hilarious continued. “You promoted that album, you did interviews, you popped out. You promoted ‘HISS.’ I think [you] should add a JT, a Bia. B***h, you can bring Kai Cenat." Of course, a lot of frustrated and indignant comments from Barbz followed, and a lot more speculation on what this Katt Williams guest spot would look like. But maybe things aren't as financially dire as Jess thinks. After all, Nicki Minaj recently celebrated this as her highest-selling tour yet, so it looks like this could be a win-win scenario.

Meanwhile, there's also been some notable recent news about other potential crossovers the comedian could've had in the music world. This includes working with Solange on her album A Seat At The Table and some other curiosities. Let us know what you think about this potential joint tour down in the comments section below. As always, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Jess Hilarious, Nicki MInaj, and Katt Williams.

