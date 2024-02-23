Solange Almost Worked With Katt Williams On "A Seat At The Table"

Today, Solange is seen as one of the most talented and acclaimed voices in all of R&B. Much of the reason for that begins with her 2016 critical darling album A Seat At The Table. The album featured contributions from an array of versatile talents including Lil Wayne, Sampha, Q-Tip, Kelly Rowland, Nia Andrews, and Kelela. It spawned a number of massively acclaimed tracks, in particular the song "Cranes In The Sky." But despite the already impressive roster of collaborators, there could have been even more fire power on the record.

Solange recent sat down for an extensive interview as part of her cover story in Harper's Bazaar. She discussed a variety of subjects and one surprising note was one of the rare regrets in her career. “I was supposed to work with Katt Williams on A Seat at the Table. I went to his show, went backstage to ask him. Honestly, I fumbled the ball. But he is singular," she revealed. That came as a surprise to many following Williams appearance on Club Shay Shay last month where he made for one of the most interesting news stories of the year so far.

Solange Regrets Not Working With Katt Williams

The news about Katt Williams isn't even the biggest revelation Solange made in her cover story. The first thing fans gravitated towards is the announcement that she was working on new music. But to the surprise of many she's recently been focusing on composing music on the tuba. Many fans immediately thought of the same thing to compare it to. Last year, Andre 3000 released his long-awaited solo debut album. But it was a far cry from what fans expected, instead turning to the world of ambient jazz with long-form compositions where he predominately plays the flute.

What do you think of Solange potentially collaborating with Katt Williams on A Seat At The Table? Would you like to see what the crossover may have sounded like if they pulled it off? Let us know in the comment section below.

