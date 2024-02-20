Solange Reveals She's Started Composing Music For The Tuba

Solange is an R&B darling famous for her silky smooth vocals and irresistible personality. Back in 2019 she released her 4th album When I Get Home which saw her leaning into some more experimental production styles with a roster of impressive collaborators. Since then she's been nearly silent musically which has left fans begging for new material of any kind. But they might end up getting something they weren't expecting.

Solange recently sat down with Harper's Bazaar as the subject of a huge cover story where she discusses a wide variety of topics. She talks at length about expanding her artistry beyond just music into the worlds of fashion, interior design, and even glassware. But eventually the discussion did come to new music, where fans got the good news that she actually has been working on material. But it probably isn't the sound many were expecting. "I’ve started writing music for the tuba, and I am trying to talk myself into releasing it, but I can only imagine the eye rolls from people being like, this bitch hasn’t made an album," her hilarious response reads. Check out the full interview below.

Solange Has Been Working On Tuba Music

For fans of rap the comments are likely to remind them of one of the biggest stories in the genre last year. Outkast rapper Andre 3000 finally released his long-awaited debut solo album. The project was called New Blue Sun but was met with divided reactions from fans. The project was an indulgence into ambient jazz music that prominently featured Andre playing flute and had "no bars."

Some of the positive reception of New Blue Sun has let fans to speculate that other artists could potentially expand their sonic horizons in the future and Solange making a tuba album would follow right in line. What do you think of Solange composing new music on the tuba? Would you listen to a new album from the R&B singer based around tuba compositions? Let us know in the comment section below.

