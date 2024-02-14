Solange Adorably Films Her Son During His Runway Walk

She was looking like an incredibly proud parent in the front row.

BYLavender Alexandria
Lena Horne Prize Event Honoring Solange Knowles Presented By Salesforce

Last month, celebs gathered in Paris for Fashion Week and it was a weekend stacked with notable musical moments. From Pusha T walking in the Louis Vuitton show to Pharrell debuting unreleased music with Miley Cyrus, unreleased Kendrick Lamar songs soundtracking the Chanel show, and even Rihanna and ASAP Rocky meeting French President Emmanuel Macron, there was a lot to keep up with. One of those stories was Solange crossing paths with Yassin Bey during one of the shows.

The story was mostly overshadowed by Bey's ongoing beef with Drake over whether his music is more pop than rap. But Solange hasn't stepped out of the fashion game in the weeks since. In an adorable new video, she's sitting in the front row of a runway show that her son is walking in. Just like any parent would she seems incredibly excited by his inclusion. As her song walks by the R&B singer follows him filming with her phone throughout the entire walk. Check out the footage of Solange being a proud parent below.

Read More: Solange's Son Talks Texting Beyonce, The Elevator Incident, And More

Solange At Her Son's Runway Show

Solange's son has found himself back in headlines quite a bit recently. Some of it still has to do with the fallout from his relationship with Skai Jackson. Numerous comments on the runway video reference it directly. "We didnt forget what he did to skai jackson. Im shocked he has opportunities after that" and "Ain’t this the guy that put out revenge p*rn of Skai Jackson?" two top comments read.

Last year, Solange found her parenting being called into question online. The debate seemed to reach her when she got caught liking a tweet that defended her actions as a parent. The story came rushing back into the minds of some fans when the newest video of the R&B singer being a proud parent emerged. What do you think of Solange being an adorably proud parent filming her son's runway show? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Solange's Son's Sex Tape Seemingly Leaks Online

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.