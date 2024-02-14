Solange Adorably Films Her Son During His Runway Walk

Last month, celebs gathered in Paris for Fashion Week and it was a weekend stacked with notable musical moments. From Pusha T walking in the Louis Vuitton show to Pharrell debuting unreleased music with Miley Cyrus, unreleased Kendrick Lamar songs soundtracking the Chanel show, and even Rihanna and ASAP Rocky meeting French President Emmanuel Macron, there was a lot to keep up with. One of those stories was Solange crossing paths with Yassin Bey during one of the shows.

The story was mostly overshadowed by Bey's ongoing beef with Drake over whether his music is more pop than rap. But Solange hasn't stepped out of the fashion game in the weeks since. In an adorable new video, she's sitting in the front row of a runway show that her son is walking in. Just like any parent would she seems incredibly excited by his inclusion. As her song walks by the R&B singer follows him filming with her phone throughout the entire walk. Check out the footage of Solange being a proud parent below.

Solange At Her Son's Runway Show

Solange's son has found himself back in headlines quite a bit recently. Some of it still has to do with the fallout from his relationship with Skai Jackson. Numerous comments on the runway video reference it directly. "We didnt forget what he did to skai jackson. Im shocked he has opportunities after that" and "Ain’t this the guy that put out revenge p*rn of Skai Jackson?" two top comments read.

Last year, Solange found her parenting being called into question online. The debate seemed to reach her when she got caught liking a tweet that defended her actions as a parent. The story came rushing back into the minds of some fans when the newest video of the R&B singer being a proud parent emerged. What do you think of Solange being an adorably proud parent filming her son's runway show? Let us know in the comment section below.

