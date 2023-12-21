Solange's Son's Sex Tape Seemingly Leaks Online

A sex tape seemingly involving Beyoncé's nephew Julez Smith and actress Skai Jackson has gone viral online after being leaked earlier this week. It is unclear who originally released the video, but many of Beyoncé's fans have taken to blaming Smith for "embarrassing" his famous family. "Beyonce kick this boy out the Knowles family embarrassing Royalty like that. Julez Smith gtfoh the internet with this. You too rich. Solonge get ya child," one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

However, neither Smith's nor Jackson's identity has been confirmed at this time. Neither party has addressed the video at the time of writing. Furthermore, with deep fake technology becoming more and more sophisticated, it cannot be objectively stated at this time that the video does feature Smith and Jackson. This remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

Who Is Julez Smith?

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 25: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Julez Smith attends the World Premiere of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on November 25, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood)

Daniel "Julez" Smith Jr is the son of Solange Knowles and the nephew of Beyoncé. Born in 2004, Julez was raised across America as Solange and her then-husband, Daniel Smith Sr, moved from state to state. However, Julez is less interested in the family business of music and more interested in basketball. “Basketball. That’s my life like that’s all I do, basketball and school,” he told a Texas radio station in 2019. Despite this, he did admit in the same interview that he did "produce [music] a little bit".

Julez graduated high school in October 2023, which coincided with his 19th birthday. "Happy Birthday Julez! And happy Graduation! We love you and are so proud of you," his grandmother, Tina Knowles, wrote on Instagram. Furthermore, Julez attended the premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé with his grandmother. While he stated in the aforementioned radio interview that he would love to play for a collegiate basketball program like UCLA or Texas Tech, his post-high school plans are currently unknown.

