Sexyy Red Denies Leaking Her Own Sex Tape On Purpose

A few months ago right in the middle of her commercial breakthrough, Sexyy Red was at the center of a shocking controversy. Fans were shocked to find that a video of her having sex was uploaded, and then quickly deleted from her Instagram story. While it was pretty quickly deleted it was available plenty long enough for fans to screen record the video and share it around online. The video sparked a firestorm of debate over why and how it ended up on Red's story in the first place.

It didn't take Sexyy Red long to deny leaking the video on purpose. She responded to the controversy with a tweet shared the same day. "I'm so heartbroken anybody that kno me knows I wouldn't do no goofy sh*t like that," she said in her response to the story. Despite that, rumors have persisted in the months since that she leaked the video on purpose. Fans have continued to speculate the reasons she may have shared the video. But now Red is trying to finally explain the situation. Check out her response below.

Read More: Sexyy Red Delighted By A Bobblehead Of Herself In New Video

Sexyy Red Opens Up On Sex Tape Leak

Red recently appeared on The Breakfast Club with an explanation of how the video was posted. While she's pretty brief at first, after being pressed on it she elaborates with a full explanation. She reveals that she was editing the video in the Instagram app. But when she finished, she ended up accidentally sharing it publicly without realizing. But that explanation doesn't seem like it's going to slow down fan speculation anytime soon.

In the comments of a repost of the clip, many fans aren't buying her explanation. "Threw the phone and it uploaded ? Had 3 months to come up with a lie and that’s the best you can do," one of the top comments on the post reads. Others take a more practical approach to trying to disprove her story. "It’s definitely a process to post something but whatever .. it’s not just one click .. smh," another top comment reads. What do you think of Sexyy Red's explanation of how her sextape was leaked? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Chingy Joins Sexyy Red Onstage: Watch

[Via]