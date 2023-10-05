Sexyy Red “Heartbroken” As Sex Tape Leaks On Her IG Story, Fans React

Sexyy Red made sure everyone knew it wasn’t her who uploaded it.

BYAlexander Cole
Sexyy Red “Heartbroken” As Sex Tape Leaks On Her IG Story, Fans React

Sexyy Red found herself in a nightmare scenario on Thursday morning. Just hours ago, a sex tape leaked on her Instagram story. Overall, it was quite shocking that fans saw her in this way. They immediately took to social media to speak about what they had just witnessed. However, it was immediately made clear that the artist had nothing to do with the leak. Instead, someone else uploaded it, although we have no clue what the motive may have been. Either way, it was a horrible situation for her to go through.

We know it wasn't her who posted the video, because she told us herself. Moreover, just from a logical standpoint, there would be no reason for her to do that. "I’m so heartbroken anybody that kno me knows I wouldn’t do no goofy sht like that," Sexyy Red wrote on her Twitter. When this kind of footage gets posted online, it can prove to be humiliating. It seems as though that is how she feels right now, and you can't blame her one bit.

Sexyy Red Speaks

Many of the reactions to this story have been pretty disgusting. Some are justifying the actions of the uploader on her style of music. However, that is not an excuse or invitation to have a sex tape leaked. As many of the more compassionate people are pointing out, this appears to be an alleged case of "revenge porn." Additionally, it could very well be an extreme case of incompetence. No matter what, people should just be a bit more sensitive to these kinds of issues.

Fans Show Compassion

Hopefully, the artist is able to figure out who did this. It is a serious situation that could have some very real-world consequences. Let us know what you think the artist should do, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

