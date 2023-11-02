Sexyy Red Delighted By A Bobblehead Of Herself In New Video

Red excitedly showed off her her new bobblehead of herself.

Sexyy Red is having a massive 2023. The breakout star is currently touring behind her breakout album Hood Hottest Princess earlier this year. In a new video that appears to be from backstage of her ongoing tour, she's showing off an adorable new gift she was given. The gift is a bobblehead, but not just any bobblehead, it's one of Red herself. In the clip, it's even dressed in the same bright pink with iconic long red hair that the rapper herself is sporting making the combo even cuter. Check out the full video of her reacting to the bobblehead below.

Red's tour has been grabbing quite a few headlines as it hits various cities across the country. One of the biggest reasons are the guests she's been inviting out at nearly every show. In just the past week alone DaBaby, Chingy, and Rubi Rose have all popped up at various tour stops to join Red on stage. Red's breakthrough is even more impressive when you realize she's currently touring while pregnant with her second child.

When Sexyy Red was first breaking out, she admitted to being defensive about one particular comparison fans made. Many online and in her comment section repeatedly claimed that she looks like Young Thug. Though it bothered her at first, eventually she embraced the comparison and has even started to make it herself.

She recently shared a statement in support of the incarcerated rapper. In the post, she said "free my mf twin" calling for his release while once again explaining how they look very similar. Additionally she's one of dozens of rappers who have called for the release of Thugger from his ongoing YSL RICO trial. What do you think of Sexyy Red's reaction to being given a bobblehead of herself on tour? Let us know in the comment section below.

