Sexyy Red Is Young Thug’s “Twin,” She Says In Post Advocating For His Freedom

One of the funniest and most viral rap comparisons in recent memory centered around two artists in very different phases of their careers. On one hand, we have Sexyy Red: one of a couple of femcees who dominated the game in 2023 and made a significant splash in what feels like record time. On the other, we have Young Thug: a pioneer of trap who is currently behind bars on RICO charges along with various other members of YSL. People already said that they look alike, but it took a little longer for these artists to acknowledge that Internet meme and, most importantly, feel proud of it.

"Free my mf twin," Sexyy Red quote-tweeted a new picture of Young Thug in court that emerged recently. While some folks think that Thugger gained weight in prison due to this snap, Red is clearly more focused on continuing to highlight his struggles in the prison system. If not that, then at least she has sympathy for him based on their physical similarities. Of course, something else that fans pointed out is that the St. Louis MC's loyalty to the Atlanta icon is welcome but a tad odd, since she wasn't popping off back when he was last free.

Sexyy Red Makes Her Stance Clear: "Free My Twin Young Thug"

Regardless, we're sure that Young Thug appreciates Sexyy Red's support to some degree. In fact, now that it looks like the RICO trial will finally commence this month following a finalized jury selection process, support for Thug and YSL is more important than ever. It's unclear as of press time whether the court found its final jurors, though, although they had a mission to reach a conclusion this week. Still, the trial's expected start date remains at November 27, and if this pans out, it will be a massive development.

Furthermore, we're sure that the rap community will be front and center to witness the RICO case with a lot of empathy and attention. Accountability and responsibility are priorities, but in such a contentious, deeply antagonistic, and notoriously complex and messy trial like this, many fans lost hope that these values will be achieved either way. We'll just have to wait and see. With that in mind check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Young Thug and Sexyy Red.

