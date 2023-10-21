Tina Knowles Celebrates Grandson Julez’s 19th Birthday

Solange's only son, Julez J. Smith Jr., turned 19 recently. To celebrate, his grandmother Tina Knowles shared a sweet birthday post. She shared a clip of her family getting together to sing "Happy Birthday" to the new graduate alongside some heartfelt words.

"Happy Birthday Julez," her caption begins. "And happy Graduation ! We love you and are so proud of you. This is the song Happy Birthday when you get a bunch of singers together. The party was Great @solangeknowles you did that !!! [heart emojis]."

Read More: Tina Knowles States Blue Ivy Handles Her Makeup & Has Been Her Artist For Years

Tina Knowles Wishes Julez A Happy Birthday

"Love u kid," Knowles adds. Though Julez himself opts not to speak on his celebrity family most of the time, it's clear that his grandmother can't help but to boast. She frequently shows love to her grandkids on social media, including Beyonce's eldest, Blue Ivy Carter. Earlier this month, she took to Instagram to flex some of the 11-year-old's skills. Aside from accompanying her superstar mom on her RENAISSANCE tour as a dancer, Knowles revealed that the pre-teen is also quite talented when it comes to makeup.

"I'm here with the makeup extraordinaire, Miss Blue Ivy Carter," she proudly announced in a clip. "She just did my makeup! She's been doing my makeup for years." According to the 69-year-old, Blue Ivy actually reminds her a lot of her youngest daughter and Julez's mother, Solange. "Blue IV Carter, never ceases to amaze me," Tina Knowles captioned the clip. "She can draw, she can paint, she can do makeup, she can play the piano and the list goes on! She reminds me so much of my multi talented younger babygirl! @solangeknowles who could do well just about anything she put her mind to! But I love her makeup it is so amazing!!!" Are you shocked that Julez is already 19? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

Read More: Beyonce’s Dancers In Kirk Franklin’s Studio In New Picture Shared By Tina Knowles

[Via]