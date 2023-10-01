Tina Knowles States Blue Ivy Handles Her Makeup & Has Been Her Artist For Years

Beyonce’s mother shared a video of her gushing over her granddaughter’s skills and compared her to her other daughter, Solange.

The Knowles family is full of stars, from matriarch Tina Knowles, her daughters Beyoncé and Solange, and the next generation: Queen Bey's daughter, Blue Ivy. Moreover, they all share a lot of love for each other, and also inspire each other artistically. While Blue has been dancing for her mom's RENAISSANCE tour as of late, she's also quite skilled with makeup and beauty products. Via a new Instagram post, Tina revealed that the 11-year-old has actually been her makeup artist for years now. She shared a heartening caption, and gave Ivy her flowers in the video itself.

"Hi!" Tina Knowles began in the video. "I'm here with the makeup extraordinaire, Miss Blue Ivy Carter. She just did my makeup! She's been doing my makeup for years. And I really like it. I just don't know about- I don't know if you can see it, but I got, like, little glittery stuff on the top. I told her I think I might be a tad bit too old for glitter on the top of my eyes. But what do y'all think?" Hilariously, Blue Ivy says "No" when the 69-year-old doubted whether she can still rock glitter.

Tina Knowles Praises Blue Ivy's Makeup Skills

"Blue IV Carter, never ceases to amaze me," Tina Knowles captioned the clip. "She can draw, she can paint, she can do makeup, she can play the piano and the list goes on! She reminds me so much of my multi talented younger babygirl! @solangeknowles who could do well just about anything she put her mind to! But I love her makeup it is so amazing!!!" Of course, all this love is fitting considering how much fans are praising Blue Ivy's dance skills on tour.

Sure, she's also gotten her fair share of criticism in that regard, but when has it ever been anything different on the Internet? What's more important is that Blue's family and fans of her and her loved ones are always there to support her. We'll see what the future holds for her, as fans anticipate that it won't be long before she has her own makeup line. On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Blue Ivy and Tina Knowles.

