Blue Ivy Sheds A Tear During The Final Renaissance Show

Blue Ivy was overcome with emotion during the final Renaissance show.

All summer Beyonce's Renaissance tour absolutely dazzled fans across the entire country. For the North American leg of the tour, she was joined by her own daughter Blue Ivy who did some dazzling of her own. At numerous points throughout the tour fans and celebs went online to highlight just how good her dancing had been and she was clearly feeling the love. Over the weekend, Bey played the final stop on the Renaissance tour in Kansas City. As you'd expect it was an emotional experience all around.

Video is now making the rounds online of Blue Ivy in the closing moments of the final show of the tour. In the clip, she waves and makes heart signals at fans as they give a massive round of applause for all the performers. She's also holding back tears in the clip, a sign of how much the opportunity to perform meant to her. In the comments of a repost of the video, fans praised Blue further. "She look just like both of them," the top comment reads in reference to Blue's famous parents. "she's growing up so beautifully," another agrees. Check out the full video and comments below.

Blue Ivy Tearing Up During Renaissance Farewell

For fans who missed out on their nearest Renaissance tour stop, Beyonce is taking the record-breaking tour to theaters. After rumors spread for weeks that she was shopping her Renaissance concert film, the official announcement came over the weekend.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce will drop on December 1, the same release date that was originally rumored. It was made official by a new trailer released overnight that started building up hype for fans. Later this month another one of the biggest tours of the summer will get a concert film of its own. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will precede Bey's film by about 6 weeks. What do you think of Blue Ivy shedding a tear while saying goodbye to fans at the last Renaissance tour show? Let us know in the comment section below.

