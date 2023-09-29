Blue Ivy Carter’s Dance Progress Showcased In New TikTok

Over the course of Beyonce's Renaissance tour, her 11-year-old daughter has been joining her onstage as a dancer. Blue Ivy's captured the attention of millions of fans around the world, receiving praise for her work ethic and dedication. Her connection with her superstar mother also manages to tug on supporters' heartstrings, as Bey continues to hype up she and Jay-Z's eldest child.

Though Blue Ivy's received primarily positive feedback from the countless fans watching her perform alongside her mom, there have been some critics. Since she made her dancing debut at her mother's Renaissance tour earlier this summer, haters have called her out for being "stiff," claiming that she could use some work on her moves. In July, Tasha K went in on her for her moves, claiming that they were lackluster.

Read More: Kelly Rowland Recognizes The Work Ethic Of Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy Carter

Blue Ivy Carter's Improvement Seen In Comparison TikTok

"Everybody knows that Blue Ivy was very stiff up there. Beyonce just gon' tell this girl that she got it. We've seen 13-year-old girls from the hood outdance and hula-hoop her! I like Blue Ivy, I think she's beautiful, I think she's going to be a model. Her momma already has her life being set up. But her momma has to be honest with her and tell her the truth," she said. Obviously, she's a child, and her skills will continue to develop over time. With that being said, some critics have been pretty brutal.

Fans, however, have been noticing that in the short time she's been performing on tour, her skills have improved tremendously. In a comparison TikTok posted by user @queenbeyswife, viewers see how far she's come in just a few months. In the more recent clip, Blue Ivy looks to be far more confident than before, committing fully to each move. Fans point out that her energy and stage presence will only continue to go up from here, and are excited for what the future holds for her. Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Blue Ivy and Beyonce.

Read More: Solange Becomes The Newest Voice Praising Blue Ivy’s “Renaissance Tour” Performance

[Via]