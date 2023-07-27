Beyonce Praises Blue Ivy’s Performance On Tour

While tours like Drake’s “It’s All A Blur” are making waves every night, normally for something thrown on stage, the US leg of Beyonce’s Renaissance tour has gone off mostly without a hitch. Last night was no different as she absolutely lit up Detroit with another immaculate performance. The show did feature a special moment, however. She stopped the show in between songs to acknowledge how great of a job Blue Ivy has done at various stops so far. She’s joined her mother as a dancer for this leg of the tour and fans have been absolutely eating it up at every stop. Now Beyonce joined her fan base in praising Blue’s impressive talents.

One thing that hasn’t stopped turning heads during Beyonce’s shows is her outfits. It seemed particularly targeted when she debuted a new fit earlier this week. The absolutely stunning pink look came just a few days after the release of the Barbie movie. The comparison wasn’t lost on her fans either who took to social media to wish that the superstar had somehow been involved in the film.

Beyonce Shows Blue Ivy Love For Her Performances

Beyoncé joins the BeyHive in stanning for Blue Ivy after Blue's performance tonight in #Detroit. 💜 #RWT2023 🪩

One thing that did get the attention of Beyonce fans is when she commented on visuals for her Renaissance era. The album is a year old and has still never received any proper music video, something fans aren’t quick to let her forget. They brought a sign to a recent performance which caught Beyonce’s attention. But when she replied that the fans “are the visuals” the excitement wore off quickly. While Beyonce is no stranger to surprising fans, it seems like the Renaissance era will be forgoing music videos entirely.

Beyonce recently joined husband Jay-Z at the opening of a new exhibit celebrating his career. The Brooklyn Public Library recently opened the “Book Of Hov” exhibit highlighting some of the rapper’s biggest accomplishments. What do you think of Beyonce shouting out Blue Ivy while on tour? Let us know in the comment section below.

