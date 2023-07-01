Beyonce Breaks Her Silence On “Renaissance” Visuals

Beyonce’s response to a fan sign about visuals isn’t exactly what they were hoping for.

BYLavender Alexandria
Beyonce Breaks Her Silence On “Renaissance” Visuals

Beyonce’s newest album Renaissance and its accompanying tour have had the world’s attention for almost a full year. One amazing fact about it all is that she’s done it without any real music videos for any of the album’s biggest songs. Even the major hit lead single “Break My Soul” only got a lyric video and visualizer. For months fans have been asking when Renaissance would be getting some more visuals and Bey herself may have answered at a recent show.

During a recent stop in Louisville on the Renaissance Tour Beyonce noticed a fans sign asking her when they could expect visuals for the album. She kept her response short and sweet saying “You are the visuals baby.” The rush of Bey acknowledging fans’ questions about visuals probably didn’t last long. While she doesn’t necessarily confirm that the era won’t be getting any kind of music videos, she certainly implies it. Though it would have been highly unusual for anyone to drop the first music video from an album nearly a year after its release, Queen B has always written her own rules. Unfortunately for fans, it seems like she may be foregoing the music video entirely for this era.

Beyonce Tells Fans That They Are The Visuals

Fans aren’t the only ones showing up to shows on Beyonce’s new tour. Celebrities have also pilled on top of each other for the chance to see the legend perform. During the European leg superfans like Lizzo and stars like Zendaya and Tom Holland attended shows. During the same Louisville stop, Jack Harlow was in attendance and brought his mom backstage to meet Beyonce.

R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan was in absolute awe after stopping at one of the shows on tour. She took to her Instagram story to shower the singer in praise after having a religious experience at her show. What do you think of Beyonce’s response to a fans sign about Renaissance visuals? Do you think she will ever release a music video for the album? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Kelly Rowland Says Spoiling The Sex Of Beyonce’s Daughter, Blue Ivy, Was The “Worst Moment Ever”

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.