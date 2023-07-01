Beyonce Breaks Her Silence On “Renaissance” Visuals

Beyonce’s newest album Renaissance and its accompanying tour have had the world’s attention for almost a full year. One amazing fact about it all is that she’s done it without any real music videos for any of the album’s biggest songs. Even the major hit lead single “Break My Soul” only got a lyric video and visualizer. For months fans have been asking when Renaissance would be getting some more visuals and Bey herself may have answered at a recent show.

During a recent stop in Louisville on the Renaissance Tour Beyonce noticed a fans sign asking her when they could expect visuals for the album. She kept her response short and sweet saying “You are the visuals baby.” The rush of Bey acknowledging fans’ questions about visuals probably didn’t last long. While she doesn’t necessarily confirm that the era won’t be getting any kind of music videos, she certainly implies it. Though it would have been highly unusual for anyone to drop the first music video from an album nearly a year after its release, Queen B has always written her own rules. Unfortunately for fans, it seems like she may be foregoing the music video entirely for this era.

Beyonce Tells Fans That They Are The Visuals

the way Beyoncé managed to traumatize her fans with just one sentence https://t.co/PuNVmKR4kp pic.twitter.com/7QOz5NlgCo — ᴀʀᴛʜ (@arthfobic) July 18, 2023

Fans aren’t the only ones showing up to shows on Beyonce’s new tour. Celebrities have also pilled on top of each other for the chance to see the legend perform. During the European leg superfans like Lizzo and stars like Zendaya and Tom Holland attended shows. During the same Louisville stop, Jack Harlow was in attendance and brought his mom backstage to meet Beyonce.

R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan was in absolute awe after stopping at one of the shows on tour. She took to her Instagram story to shower the singer in praise after having a religious experience at her show. What do you think of Beyonce’s response to a fans sign about Renaissance visuals? Do you think she will ever release a music video for the album? Let us know in the comment section below.

