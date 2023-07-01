Jack Harlow Takes His Mom To Meet Beyonce During “Renaissance Tour” Stop

Jack Harlow says that he introduced his mother to Beyonce during the legendary singer’s latest stop on the Renaissance World Tour. Harlow shared a photo of the moment on his Threads account on Monday, as caught by HipHopDX.

“Introduced my Mom to Beyoncé in Louisville, Kentucky tonight,” Harlow captioned the picture. In the photo, Beyonce can be seen holding a tall gift bag. Beyonce performed at the L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium on Monday night.

Beyonce Performs On The “Renaissance World Tour”

TORONTO, ONTARIO – JULY 08: Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Rogers Centre on July 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

Beyonce isn’t the only celebrity that Harlow has run into in recent weeks. Appearing on the Rap Radar Podcast, Harlow detailed a recent run-in with Kendrick Lamar at the Met Gala. At the event, the two also posed for a photo together which made its way to social media afterward. Harlow says the Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers rapper was a big fan of his newest album, Jackman.

“I ran into Kendrick at the Met,” he explained. “It was like a few days after the album dropped, and he was like, ‘Yo. Shit is incredible.’ And he gave me enough props that I could have just walked home. I didn’t even want to meet anyone else.” Lamar isn’t the only artist to praise Harlow as of late. Ludacris also recently co-signed the rapper while discussing his song, “First Class,” with GQ, saying that it does “justice” to Fergie’s 2007 track, “Glamorous,” which it samples.

Jack Harlow Backstage With Beyonce

Beyonce has been on the road in support of her seventh studio album, Renaissance, throughout 2023. She began by performing overseas, where she brought along her daughter, Blue Ivy, for many of the stops. The singer has since returned to North America, where she’ll continue performing through the fall. Her next stop is set for Minneapolis on July 20th at Huntington Bank Stadium.

