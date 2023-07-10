With over 25 years in the limelight, Jay-Z has a sixth sense for the paparazzi or, at the very least, when cameras are hawking him. The Brooklyn star became quite lowkey in the years that preceded his billionaire status. These days, the rapper’s been enjoying the glamorous life of a world tour without actually having to touch the stage. Throughout Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour, Jay-Z has been spotted in the crowds, catching a vibe and supporting his family, including his first-born daughter, Blue Ivy, who came out throughout Bey’s European dates as a back-up dancer.

After months of anticipation, Beyoncé finally launched the North American leg of the Renaissance World Tour. On Saturday (July 8th), Bey performed at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Canada for the first date in North America. As expected, fans spotted Jay-Z in the crowd, but at one point, the rapper was trying to catch a peaceful vibe. His mother, Gloria Carter, and other family and friends joined Hov on the exclusive VIP platform. However, one fan attempted to capture footage of him, which he swiftly shut down.

Jay-Z Does The Electric Slide

Jay-Z doing the electric slide with his mom as Beyonce performs pic.twitter.com/FGgxah1XTb — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) July 9, 2023

While Beyonce performed “Before I Let Go,” Jay-Z and his mother, Gloria Carter, began to do the electric slide. With a glass of champagne in his hand, Hov hit smooth moves before he spotted a fan filming him. At that point, the rapper put the person filming on notice, eloquently raising one finger as an indication to stop. The fan immediately obliged and Jay-Z presumably went back to doing the electric slide.

Beyoncé concluded her second night in Toronto on Sunday (July 9th). Next up will be Philadelphia, Nashville, Louisville, Minneapolis, and Chicago, where she’ll perform back-to-back shows at Soldier Field. The tour will also see Beyonce hit New Jersey for three nights at the MetLife Stadium, as well as cities like Detroit, Charlotte, and Atlanta. We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. Check out the footage of Jay-Z above and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below.

