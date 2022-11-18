Due to Elon Musk’s antics as Twitter’s CEO, Twitter users are convinced that the beloved social media platform’s demise is near. Even news outlets like The Washington Post have started showing users how to download their tweets should the platform crash. Naturally, the #TwitterShutdown trend has led to some hilarious last-minute tweets. However, a New York Times staffer used one of his “last tweets” to leak information about Beyoncé’s highly-anticipated RENAISSANCE sequels. Surprisingly, the tweet revealed some exciting news about none other than Bey’s husband and close collaborator, Jay-Z.

According to XXL, Kyle Buchanan claims to have information about the second and third acts of Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE trilogy. According to the pop-culture writer and columnist, the second act of the trilogy will reportedly be an acoustic album. Furthermore, Buchanan says that the third act will be a full-fledged collaborative album with Jay-Z. Although this may be true, Buchanan admits that he can’t confirm the news, as it’s just “what [he has] heard.”

Before Twitter goes down, instead of making you follow me somewhere else, I'll just tell you what I've heard about the other 2 acts of Beyonce's 3-part "Renaissance" project



(2nd act is an acoustic album, 3rd act is a collaboration with Jay-Z) — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) November 18, 2022

Is the third act of Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE trilogy really a collab album with Jay-Z?

Around the release of Act I: Renaissance, the decorated Grammy winner confirmed that the album was the first chapter of a three-part project. In fact, she displayed the following statement on her website:

“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative. Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment, a place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

Considering that Beyoncé and Jay probably spent a lot of time together during the pandemic, Buchanan’s tweet may hold some weight. After all, it wouldn’t be the married couple’s first collaborative project. In 2018, they joined forces as The Carters, and their debut outing was a nine-track album titled EVERYTHING IS LOVE. The collaborative effort peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200, and it spawned the massive Offset and Quavo-assisted hit single “Apeshit.”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Obviously, fans would snatch up another Beyoncé and Jay-Z collaborative project in a heartbeat. However, it is worth noting that until Beyoncé personally confirms this rumor, it’s all just speculation.

