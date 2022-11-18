50 Cent has always lived life of his own terms. The Queens rapper is known for ruffling feathers every now and again. He recently took to social media to reflect on an awkward encounter he had with Jay-Z. The Power producer shared a throwback video of himself rushing the Screamfest ’07 stage while Hov, Yé, T.I. and Diddy performed.

In the clip, Jay lightly tapped 50 to get him off the stage. When the “Many Men” rapper didn’t oblige, Hov went on to offer the Power producer an olive branch. “You can get down. It’s all good. Come on in.” While 50 Cent doesn’t seem to regret the incident, he did admit to having matured since then.

NEW YORK – AUGUST 22: (L-R) Rappers 50 Cent, Kanye West, P. Diddy, and Jay Z perform onstage during Screamfest ’07 at Madison Square Garden on August 22, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

“This is why they say I only had one album,” 50 captioned the video. “I made them so uncomfortable. I’m working on being a better person. LOL.” The video comes on the heels of 50 receiving backlash for his comments about Madonna. The BMF producer reposted a video of the 64-year old rapping along to a Baby Keem song. He captioned the clip, “I told y’all grand ma was on bullsh**! like a virgin at 64. LOL”

NEW YORK – AUGUST 22: Rappers Jay Z (L) and 50 Cent perform onstage during Screamfest ’07 at Madison Square Garden on August 22, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Madonna was not happy about 50’s post. She shared an Instagram Story of herself with a message for the seemingly aimed at the rapper. “Stop Bullying Madonna For Enjoying Her Life,” she shared. This isn’t the first time Madge got in to a heated social media exchange with the rapper.

Despite constant bashing of the singer, 50 apologized shortly after. “I must have hurt Madonna feelings, she went and dug up a [sic] old MTV photo from 03. Ok Im sorry i did not intend to hurt your feelings.I don’t benefit from this in anyway. I hope you accept my apology.” Check out the throwback clip and share your thoughts below.