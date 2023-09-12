50 Cent Rep Denies Ciara Modelling For “Curtis” Album After Rapper Slammed For Sharing NSFW Photos

Monday (September 11) was a big day in hip-hop history, particularly for fans of Kanye West and 50 Cent. 16 years ago, in 2007, the former took us to his Graduation, while the latter introduced us to Curtis. Both LPs have strong replay value and were heavily celebrated on social media amid the other ongoing Hip-Hop 50 festivities. The Power producer even chimed in on the conversation regarding his project. He shared some throwback snapshots from a marketing photoshoot that found him sharing extreme PDA with a beautiful, nearly nude model.

When Curtis Jackson first shared the photo dump, it wasn't long before followers began calling him out in the comments. Some were under the impression that the woman in the NSFW images was Ciara. This notably sparked outrage on behalf of the performer's husband, Russell Wilson. As Page Six points out, she and the "I Get Money" rapper dated from 2007 to 2010, leading many to naturally assume that he tapped her to pose with him. However, a rep for Fif has since provided some clarity on the situation to the outlet.

Read More: 50 Cent Hands Out Shots In The Club After Performing In Vancouver

Before She Married Russell Wilson, Ciara Spent Some Time with 50 Cent

"Two different models are featured on the ‘Curtis’ album cover," Amanda Ruisi explained. "Neither of whom is Ciara," she additionally noted. While the soon-to-be mother of four tied the knot with Wilson in 2016 (following a chaotic relationship with Future), her ex has been happily coupled up with Cuban Link for some time now. Earlier this year there were engagement rumours surrounding the pair, but they've since denied that gossip.

If you missed the celebratory throwback Curtis photos when 50 Cent first posted them, you can check them out at the link below. Are you surprised to find out that Ciara isn't the woman modelling with the New Yorker? Let us know in the comments.

Read More: 50 Cent Posts Seriously Sexy Ciara Throwback Pics To Celebrate “Curtis,” Trolls Mention Russell Wilson

[Via]