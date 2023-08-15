Russell Wilson And Ciara Pose For Family Pictures At Broncos Training Camp

The NFL pre-season is underway which means that teams have been in training camp for a few weeks now. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is prepping for his second year with the team and his 12th year in the NFL overall. He celebrated yesterday by posting some pics from training camp. The pair of photos show Wilson posing with his wife Ciara and their children, with everyone of course decked out in Broncos gear.

Wilson is hoping that his second year with the Denver Broncos goes better than his first. After spending 10 seasons and winning a super bowl with the Seattle Seahawks, he was traded to Denver and expected to find success there quickly. Instead, the Broncos finished with just a 5-12 record and missed the playoffs. Wilson himself didn’t play up to expectations and faced scrutiny from fans as a result of his performances. Since then the Broncos have made a number of changes including hiring a new coach and are looking to improve this season.

Ciara And Russell Wilson Share Family Pics

Just last week, Ciara and Russell Wilson announced that they have another child on the way. She made the announcement via an Instagram post confirming that they have a third child together on the way. “You look at me like that again, we make another kid / You my heart, I’m your rib,” the R&B singer’s caption read. The comments on the post featured hundreds of fans and friends congratulating the pair on their upcoming new baby.

Despite her pregnancy Ciara has continued to release new music. Just last month she teamed up with Chris Brown for a new R&B anthem called “How We Roll.” That followed another collaboration she released back in June. She teamed up with AGNEZ MO on the song “Get Loose.” Her last studio album Beauty Marks dropped back in 2019. What do you think of Ciara and Russell Wilson enjoying their time together at training camp? Let us know in the comment section below.

