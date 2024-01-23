Russell Wilson Shares Adorable Post Of Ciara And Their Baby

The post comes just a month after Amora's birth.

BYLavender Alexandria
US Open Tennis Championship 2022

Russell Wilson may have just had one of the most difficult seasons in his NFL career. His Denver Broncos missed the playoffs after an up and down year that eventually saw him benched in favor of a backup quarterback. There are rumors that the team is planning to move on from Wilson in the offseason. But despite the rocky year on the field, Russ seems to be just fine. Last month, right in the midst of his rocky season his wife Ciara gave birth to their new baby Amora.

Earlier today the quarterback shared an adorable post of Ciara and their new baby. "The Most Beautiful View" he captioned a black and white picture of mother and daughter together. In the comments, fans showed love to the couple. "They have the most beautiful children" and "U really winning in life" two of the top comments on the post read. Amora is the 3rd child the athlete and singer share and Ciara's 4th overall. Check out the adorable picture and various fan reactions to it below.

Read More: Russell Wilson Took Future's Son Golfing

Russel Wilson's Adorable Instagram Post

Ciara was recently spotted by fans during a night out for the first time during her pregnancy. Despite the pregnancy she was still looking stunning and even took to Instagram to show off the look in more detail. It followed her being called out by Stunna Girl or a copyright claim on her recently released song. Stunna teamed up with YG for the single "Stand Up" which has since been removed from streaming services for copyright issues.

Ciara also recently got a surprise after appearing on Finding Your Roots. The show looks into the ancestral history of celebrities and a surprising connection was revealed. The show uncovered that she's actually distant relatives with Derek Jeter. What do you think of Russell Wilson posting his wife and their new baby on Instagram? Do you think he will still be on the Denver Broncos next season? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Russell Wilson Benching Finally Addressed By Broncos GM

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.