Russell Wilson Took Future’s Son Golfing

It is hard to find another NFL player who represents the league better than Russell Wilson. His demeanor and outlook on life through his social media accounts prove it time and time again. He and his partner of over eight years, Ciara, have two children together and soon three. Additionally, though, the power couple is looking after a fourth. The superstar quarterback has taken on the role of being a stepdad to Ciara’s child with rapper, Future.

The two had a child together named Future Jr., or Future Zahir. The now nine-year-old has got one cool dad. A future Hall-Of-Famer and an amazing family man. The two have been photographed on Russ’ social media and they were back out doing more fun father-son activities. They both recently signed up for a father and son golf outing and the picture and caption are absolutely priceless!

Russell Wilson Shares A Photo To Twitter

In the caption of the Twitter post, Russell Wilson says, “Quality Time Golfing! Father Son Golf Tourney! I think he beat me!” He also added some laughing emojis, along with the trophy and golfer emoji. It truly is quite rare to see athletes be terrific role models, especially off the field. However, Russell continues to show why he seems to be a stand-up guy and a great family man. We continue to wish Wilson, his wife Ciara, and their children all the best.

What are your initial thoughts on Russell Wilson’s Twitter post? Is he the most likable athlete in the world right now? Do you think this stuff gets under Future’s skin? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. So, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news in the pop culture world.

