Timbaland Reunites With Nelly Furtado & Justin Timberlake On Our “R&B Season” Playlist

Seeing as it’s a long weekend, there’s really no reason why you can’t take at least a few minutes out of your Sunday to stream the latest songs on our R&B Season playlist. To kick things off we have the title track from Jorja Smith’s highly anticipated falling or flying LP, which will mark her first full-length release in five years. The UK-born songbird has been sharing singles from the project with us for months now, beginning with “Try Me” and “Little Things” before returning mid-summer with “GO GO GO.”

This week’s round-up also includes the latest from SAFE, called “Rent Free” which hit DSPs on Friday (September 1) along with a sped-up and slowed-down version for your listening pleasure. As far as collaborations go, we saw some huge artists reconnect for the first time in years on the feel-good “Keep Going Up.” Timbaland, Nelly Furtado, and Justin Timberlake have long been teasing another joint effort after finding massive success in past decades together. Here’s hoping this isn’t the last we hear from the iconic musical trio this year.

Read More: Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, & Nelly Furtado Reunite In The Studio

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

Another unexpected (but incredible) duo we’re spotlighting today on R&B Season is Teezo Touchdown and Janelle Monae. The renowned rapper and vocalist joined forces for “You Thought,” which has already become a favourite for us thanks to their undeniably unique creative efforts. Following that is our final weekend pick. It comes from Queen Naija, who recruited NBA YoungBoy to join her on “No Fake Love.”

The memorable single begins with Naija’s sweet vocals, and eventually transitions into the Louisana superstar reflecting on some of his own past mistakes in relationships throughout his verse. Stream all of our latest R&B Season favourites exclusively on Spotify above. Which of the genre’s artists are you most looking forward to hearing from as we move into fall and winter? Let us know in the comments, and find more HNHH release recommendations on our Fire Emoji update at the link below.

Read More: Lil Wayne Serves Up “Kat Food” On The Latest “Fire Emoji” Playlist Update: Stream